KnowBe4's New SecurityCoach Helps to Reduce Risky Behavior With Real-Time Security Coaching

KnowBe4 to offer unique and innovative product in a new cybersecurity category: Human Detection and Response (HDR), focused on the human layer of cybersecurity

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it is introducing SecurityCoach, a new, first of its kind product which offers real-time security coaching aimed at reducing risky behavior. HDR correlates, identifies and responds to the tens of thousands of detected events related to the risky security behavior of an organization's users being generated within their existing security infrastructure.

Social engineering techniques like phishing, spear phishing and impersonation are being used by cybercriminals to manipulate an organization's employees in attempts to hack into their organization, causing significant downtime and security breach risks. The human factor is involved in 82% of data breaches, according to the 2022 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report. However, according to IDC, less than 3% of IT spending is allocated to help secure the human layer.

SecurityCoach helps IT/security professionals to develop a strong security culture by enabling real-time security coaching of their users in response to risky security behavior. Leveraging an organization's existing security stack, IT/security professionals can configure their real-time coaching campaigns to immediately deliver a SecurityTip to their users related to a detected event.

"With SecurityCoach, we are introducing a new product category that automates the delivery of real-time security coaching and advice to help end users enhance their cybersecurity knowledge and strengthen their role in contributing to a strong security culture," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "KnowBe4 is driving a new human-centric category in cybersecurity (HDR), entirely focused on helping our customers improve their security posture by inoculating their end users against security threats using our new-school security awareness platform. We anticipate this to be one of the most impactful products that we have ever introduced, making a significant difference in improving security culture and enabling IT/security professionals to conduct meaningful and measurable automated security coaching campaigns."

SecurityCoach provides an organization's users with contextual, real-time coaching that reinforces security awareness training and policies, improves knowledge retention and helps them understand the risks associated with their behaviors.

KnowBe4 now integrates or partners with over 20 of the world's top cybersecurity platforms across Endpoint, Network, Identity, Cloud and Data Security https://www.knowbe4.com/integrations. This new product will be offered to KnowBe4 diamond-level customers at no additional cost beginning January 3, 2023. For more information on SecurityCoach, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/securitycoach.

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 52,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

