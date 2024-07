Knowing These 3 Things About Medicare Now Could Make Your Retirement Much Smoother

Many people find that their expenses go down in retirement. And that makes sense. Mortgages are often paid off, cars are often loan-free, and commuting costs don't come into play.But if there's one expense that tends to rise during retirement, it's healthcare. And that's in spite of the fact that retirees are commonly eligible for coverage under Medicare.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool