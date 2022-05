Knowing This Number Can Save Your Portfolio From Disaster

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This is a scary time to invest in the stock market. The S&P 500 has fallen by 17% since the start of the year, the Nasdaq Composite is down by almost 28%, and many popular growth stocks have been struggling, including big names like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which have performed even worse than the indexes.In short, a lot of portfolios are on the downward slope of a roller-coaster. But if you want to invest in a way less likely to test your tolerance for shocks, there's a metric that can help: beta. Continue reading