Knowledge AI Inc. will start PoC with the United Arab Emirates government in November 2022

Stockholm, 17 October 2022 – Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto”) announced on 7 September 2022 that it is working with a government in the Middle East to conduct a Proof of Concept (PoC) for KAIT’s AI Solution. Anoto announces today that such government is the government of United Arab Emirates (UAE). We have received a Letter of Intent (LOI) related to a possible purchase of KAIT’s AI Solution from the Emirates School Establishment (ESE), which oversees public schools in the UAE. Before purchase, it is customary for schools to undergo a PoC pilot. The PoC for ESE will start in the beginning of November and finish in December of 2022. We have also secured PoCs with three private schools in UAE and one school in Jordan, making it a total of four schools in the Middle East region.

"During the COVID intermission, we have completed our self-learning AI Tutor module which helps students perform better in the traditional classrooms. Unlike other edtech products, our platform works with convention classroom learning instead of merely providing a supplemental education. Our reception in the UAE market was exceptional in terms of the speed of adoption since UAE is the most advanced market for edtech with particular interest in the artificial intelligence technology. We are very happy to be working with the government of UAE to advance their education. We have had numerous meetings with various government agencies including the Ministry of Education before reaching this stage. When consummated, this contract will certainly change the status of KAIT and increase our chances of securing a major funding,” says Joonhee Won, CEO of Knowledge AI Inc.

