Knowledge Services Hires Leah McGrath as New VP of Public Affairs

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge Services is pleased to announce an expansion to their management team with the hiring of Leah McGrath as Vice President of Public Affairs, a newly formed position.

McGrath will work alongside the leadership team at Knowledge Services to develop state-focused business strategies and lead efforts for public relations, public policy, thought leadership, and stakeholder engagement.

"As we have grown our footprint and services, the task of staying engaged with our stakeholders has also grown. We are excited to have Leah McGrath join our team and help lead these efforts," said Julie Bielawski, CEO of Knowledge Services.

Known for their innovative technologies and advanced security, Knowledge Services currently works with government agencies in 12 states and at the federal level.

"Knowledge Services is an impressive technology company headquartered in Indiana, who is leading the way in cyber security and transformative solutions for government services around the country," said McGrath. "They are an organization driven by a genuine passion to serve those who serve others. It is a mission that drives continuous innovation and better outcomes for the employees and citizens served, and it is a passion I share. I am excited to be joining the team at Knowledge Services."

McGrath, who currently serves as Deputy Mayor for the City of Fishers, will begin her role at Knowledge Services in early January 2020. Past positions include Director of Government Affairs for the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns (now AIM) and Vice President at Sease Gerig, a public relations firm. She is a graduate of Purdue University with a degree in Communications.

About Knowledge Services

Knowledge Services is a technology and professional services organization delivering innovative workforce solutions in the public and private sectors. Founded and established in 1994 by Julie Bielawski, CEO, Knowledge Services is a certified Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE) headquartered in Indianapolis. Known for their unique methodology of combining workforce management best practices with comprehensive program administration and recruiting expertise, Knowledge Services is the largest government managed service provider in the U.S. Learn more at https://www.knowledgeservices.com/.

