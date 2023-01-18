Knox Lane-Backed Any Hour Group Grows Home Services Leadership in Western U.S. With Seven New Partnerships

Expands Presence in Strategic Markets and Positions Company for Continued Growth

OREM, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Any Hour Group ("Any Hour" or "the Company"), a leading provider of home services, today announced partnerships with seven businesses – 3 Mountains Plumbing ("3 Mountains"), Connors Plumbing & Heating ("Connors"), EJ Plumbing ("EJ"), Oak Island Heating & Air Conditioning ("Oak Island"), Pacific Aire ("Pacific Aire"), We Care Plumbing, Heating, & Air ("We Care"), and Wizard Plumbing ("Wizard") – to further expand its operations into new markets, including California, Oregon, and Minnesota. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Founded in 1961, Any Hour offers homeowners peace of mind through a full suite of high-quality HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. The Company has achieved a market-leading position through rapid organic growth, and in July 2021 partnered with Knox Lane, a San Francisco-based private equity firm, to accelerate Any Hour's trajectory.

By partnering with We Care, Oak Island and Pacific Aire, Any Hour has expanded into the large and growing Southern California market, including San Diego, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Orange County. Any Hour is also growing its presence in California through its partnerships with EJ and Wizard in Santa Clara and San Mateo, respectively.

In addition, through its partnership with 3 Mountains, Any Hour has officially established a footprint in Oregon, another attractive west coast market, while adding a second Midwest partnership with Waseca, Minnesota-based Connors. Each business will benefit from Any Hour's extensive capabilities in digital marketing, recruitment, training, and operations, while retaining its respective brand, headquarters, and management team.

Wyatt Hepworth and Jeremy Hansen, CEO and COO of Any Hour, respectively, said, "Any Hour has experienced significant growth over the past 18 months as we continue to execute on our vision of building a differentiated, strategic platform for home services in the Western United States. We are encouraged by the progress we've made and look forward to joining forces with such a talented group of operators. Our team is excited to establish a strong presence in several key new geographies through these partnerships, which we intend to build upon further."

Dustin Van Orman, President of Business Development and M&A for Any Hour, added, "We're honored to be able to partner with like-minded owners and operators that have built strong businesses through a relentless commitment to their customers and employees. We're excited to provide additional support and resources to these operators so that they can build on their respective momentum and serve more customers in these key markets."

About Any Hour Group

Founded in 1961, The Any Hour Group is the market-leading home services company in the state of Utah, providing residential customers with a full suite of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services, including repairs, replacements, and maintenance. Any Hour has a long history of organic growth and a workforce of more than 1,200 employees and technicians. Any Hour's unique culture, commitment to its employees and customers, and track record of success has positioned it for continued growth, with well over $300 million in annual revenue. For more information, please visit www.anyhourservices.com. If you are interested in exploring a partnership with the Any Hour Group, please contact Dustin Van Orman at dustin@anyhourservices.com.

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com.

About 3 Mountains Plumbing

For over 22 years, 3 Mountains technicians have been ready to roll out their red carpet service for customers in the Portland, Oregon area. 3 Mountains, led by Bill and Dani Kerrigan, is committed to providing quality plumbing services with exceptional results and premier customer service. The Company gives back in its community through its work with ReFIT, providing pro bono accessibility remodel services for households in need.

About Connors Plumbing & Heating

Connors is a long-standing HVAC and plumbing service provider in Waseca, MN, that has established a reputation for top-tier service in the greater Minneapolis area. Connors technicians are known throughout the area for being courteous and trustworthy. Founded in 1949 by Robert Connors, the company is now led by his daughter, Peggy Hildebrandt.

About EJ Plumbing

EJ Plumbing was established with the goal of providing customers in San Jose and Santa Clara with superior plumbing solutions. EJ is led by Emanuel Jimenez and is backed by over twenty years of experience. EJ's friendly technicians are proud of the solid reputation they've worked hard to build, with a proven commitment to customer service. Customers can count on finding the quality plumbing services they need – fast.

About Oak Island Heating & Air Conditioning

Oak Island was founded in 1998, providing heating and cooling services to Escondido, and the broader North San Diego area. Oak Island partnered with We Care in 2020 and is led by Jacob Young and Rusty Cochran.

About Pacific Aire

Pacific Aire has been led by Mark Schneider since 1990, providing heating, air conditioning, and plumbing services to the Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles communities. Pacific Aire's desire to provide outstanding customer service and superior workmanship has never wavered. Pacific Aire employees strive every day to create a professional and pleasant customer experience, achieved through the company's commitment to growth and education.

About We Care Plumbing, Heating, & Air

For over 20 years, We Care has been serving Southern California as the premier heating, air conditioning, and plumbing company in the area. We Care continues to be the service team of choice for its customers because simply put, "We Care To Go the Extra Mile". We Care is based in Murrieta, California and led by Rusty Cochran.

About Wizard Plumbing

Wizard has a reputation built on honesty, integrity, and exceptional customer service, serving the San Mateo, San Carlos, Palo Alto, and broader Bay Area for over a decade. Led by Mark Evans, the Wizard team works every day to provide each and every customer with the same quality workmanship they would expect for their own families.

Media Contact

Woomi Yun / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knox-lane-backed-any-hour-group-grows-home-services-leadership-in-western-us-with-seven-new-partnerships-301724121.html

SOURCE Knox Lane; The Any Hour Group