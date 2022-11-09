|
Kobe Steel H1 Profit Down; Cuts FY22 Earnings View, Lifts Sales Forecast
(RTTNews) - Japan's Kobe Steel Ltd. (KBSTY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half net profit attributable to the company was 28.01 billion yen, down 19 percent from last year's 34.52 billion yen.
Earnings per basic share were 70.96 yen, down from 95.16 yen last year.
Operating income was 19.77 billion yen, 57.8 percent lower than 46.81 billion yen in the prior year.
Meanwhile, net sales grew 20.3 percent to 1.71 trillion yen from 972.18 billion yen last year.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company now expects net profit attributable to the company of 45 billion yen or 113.98 yen per share, down 25.1 percent from last year; Ordinary income of 70 billion yen, down 25 percent, operating income of 55 billion yen, down 37.2 percent, and net sales of 2.53 trillion yen, up 21.5 percent from the prior year.
The company previously expected net profit attributable to the company of 60 billion yen, Ordinary income of 80 billion yen and net sales of 2.51 trillion yen.
