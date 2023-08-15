Kodiak and Zac Efron Partner for Wildlife Conservation with Keep It Wild Campaign

Partnership with the Vital Ground Foundation goes beyond breakfast, with 100% of proceeds going to protect and restore grizzly bear population

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak, the brand feeding epic days and wilder lives announces the launch of its latest Keep it Wild campaign. In partnership with the Vital Ground Foundation, and alongside Chief Brand Officer, Zac Efron, Keep it Wild raises awareness and educates consumers on the importance of land conservation and bear preservation for a healthy ecosystem and an outdoors everyone can enjoy, now and in future generations.

To bring the campaign to life, Kodiak teamed up with artist, wildlife advocate, and Alaska bear guide Brooke Bartleson to create limited edition "Keep It Wild" prints, products, and apparel for exclusively for sale online. The collection, which for the first time features additional partner brands, includes Slowtide towels, Igloo coolers with koozies, and limited-edition baseball tees. 100% of the proceeds, as well as a dollar-to-dollar match from Kodiak, will go directly to the Vital Ground Foundation to aid in their wildlife conservation efforts.

"Kodiak's mission to feed epic days and wilder lives by inspiring people to get outside and enjoy nature is the epitome of the Keep It Wild campaign," says Kodiak Chief Marketing Officer Cory Bayers. "We wanted to create a way to educate people on how vital land conservation and bear preservation is for the future of nature's playground in a way that was authentic to our brand. Bringing together Zac Efron, Brooke Bartleson and incredible brands that align with our values in such a great way, allows us to give back to organizations like the Vital Ground Foundation, that are doing such incredible work for the environment."

Zac Efron joined as Kodiak's Chief Brand Officer in 2022, where his passion for the outdoors and adventure translated into a natural and meaningful collaboration. Together, the team created a series of fun and informative videos that inspire those to understand the importance of preserving healthy grizzly bear habitats, and the impact the bears have in creating healthy ecosystems.

"Being a part of the Kodiak team over this past year has been an incredible ride," said Zac Efron. "Kodiak is inspiring people to be a part of change that is critical to the future of our planet. It has been an honor to work with them and other organizations to bring awareness to these causes."

The Vital Ground Foundation is a non-profit that works to protect and restore North America's grizzly bear population by conserving wildlife habitat by supporting programs that reduce conflicts between bears and humans in the northern Rocky Mountains and Inland Northwest. By connecting public land strongholds with protected private lands, Vital Ground is the only land trust dedicated to large-landscape conservation for the benefit of grizzly bears, other wildlife, and people, working toward a permanently connected landscape that ensures the long-term survival of grizzlies and the many native species that share their range.

The full Keep it Wild collection will be available for purchase at kodiakcakes.com starting on August 14, 2023, with exclusive access for Kodiak "VIPs" on August 13, 2023. All proceeds from purchases will go directly to the Vital Ground Foundation. For more information on Keep it Wild or all things Kodiak, visit KodiakCakes.com, or follow the brand on social @kodiakcakes.

About Kodiak

On a mission to "Feed Epic Days and Wilder Lives," Kodiak inspires people to live wilder, wide-open lives by feeding epic days through real breakfasts. Mountain raised among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak strives to make breakfast un-boring – outfitting everyone who is hungry to get out and expand the day's range with delicious, filling, whole grain greatness while nourishing the land, lives and wildlife that sustain us. For forty years Kodiak has crafted breakfasts with no GMOs, preservatives, or anything artificial with great taste and honest ingredients. For more information about Kodiak, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.

About Vital Ground

An accredited land trust and 501(c)(3) organization, Vital Ground conserves habitat for grizzly bears and other wildlife in the Northern Rockies. Founded in 1990 and based in Missoula, Mont., the organization also partners with communities to prevent conflicts between bears and people. For more information about Vital Ground, please visit www.vitalground.org or contact info@vitalground.org.

