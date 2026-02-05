Britische Pfund - Som

119,0376
 KGS
0,6045
0,51 %
05.02.2026 18:08:07

Kodiak Gas Services Shares Rise 6% On Acquisition Announcement

(RTTNews) - Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS) shares gained 5.56 percent, up $2.36, to $44.77 on Thursday after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Distributed Power Solutions, LLC in a transaction valued at approximately $675 million.

The stock was trading at $44.77, compared with a previous close of $42.41. Shares opened at $43.70 and moved between an intraday low of $43.70 and a high of $46.98 on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume stood at about 2.40 million shares, above the average daily volume of roughly 1.56 million shares.

Kodiak said the deal includes $575 million in cash and the issuance of about $100 million in common stock to the sellers.

The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $29.25 to $48.14.

Bitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.
