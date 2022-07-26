Kodiak Robotics Names 10 Roads Express as a Partner; Expands Autonomous Freight Service to Florida

The partnership commenced with four commercial deliveries on a 5,600 mile round-trip between San Antonio, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Jacksonville.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and CARTER LAKE, Iowa, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Robotics, Inc., a leading self-driving trucking company, today announced that it has expanded its autonomous freight service to Florida with 10 Roads Express, a provider of time sensitive surface transportation for the U.S. Postal Service.

To launch this partnership, Kodiak completed a round trip consisting of four commercial deliveries, including a coast-to-coast commercial run. A Kodiak autonomous truck carried 10 Roads Express freight nearly 5,600 miles from San Antonio, Texas; to the San Francisco Bay Area; to Jacksonville, Florida; and back to San Antonio. The route was completed in just 114 hours. Using its unique lightweight mapping solution, Kodiak mapped more than 5,400 new miles in a single mapping run to bring the new route online.

"We are focused on servicing routes that fit the real-world needs of our customers," said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO, Kodiak. "10 Roads Express's network of long length-of-haul routes makes it an ideal partner for Kodiak. Our unique lightweight mapping system allowed us to expand into Florida in a fraction of the time it would take to build traditional AV maps, enabling us to service some of the nation's busiest coast-to-coast freight lanes. This expansion further demonstrates the scalability and flexibility of our autonomous solution, the Kodiak Driver."

As part of the partnership, 10 Roads will join Kodiak's Partnership Deployment Program to evaluate the potential of integrating Kodiak's autonomous solution into its fleet in the coming years.

"10 Roads Express carries some of the most high-priority freight in the trucking business," said Wayne Hoovestol, CEO, 10 Roads Express. "We are committed to exploring all opportunities to create better jobs for our drivers while providing exceptional service to our customers. This partnership is an opportunity to stay abreast of this technology's progress and evaluate its benefits. By partnering with Kodiak now, 10 Roads can build the operational expertise we need to efficiently integrate autonomous trucks into our fleet in the coming years."

The establishment of autonomous service along the I-10 corridor to Jacksonville comes as Kodiak has significantly expanded its service footprint in 2022. Leveraging its built-for-scale solution, Kodiak has rapidly added new lanes, including the recently announced launch of commercial operations between Dallas and Oklahoma City with CEVA Logistics, and the launch of freight operations between Dallas and Atlanta with U.S. Xpress. Kodiak has been delivering freight daily between Dallas to Houston since mid 2019, and between Dallas and San Antonio since mid-2021.

About Kodiak Robotics, Inc.

Kodiak Robotics, Inc. was founded in 2018 to develop autonomous technology that carries freight forward — so people, partners, and the planet thrive. The company is developing an industry-leading technology stack purpose-built specifically for long-haul trucks, making the freight industry safer and more efficient. Kodiak's unique modular hardware approach integrates sensors into a streamlined sensor-pod structure that optimizes for perception, scalability, and maintainability. The company delivers freight daily for its customers along four routes in Texas and Oklahoma, operating autonomously on the highway portions of the routes. Learn more about Kodiak on the web at kodiak.ai , and on LinkedIn, and Twitter . You can find the company press kit HERE .

About 10 Roads Express

10 Roads Express provides reliable, service-responsive transportation solutions for the United States Postal Service. For over 47 years, our drivers and the team keeping them on the road understand that dependable, timely delivery is what our customer expects and deserves. 10 Roads Express travels over 300 million miles each year to connect the first and last mile of mail and package delivery across the nation. Visit www.10RoadsExpress.com to learn why our 5,000 drivers choose to have a meaningful career that offers the added satisfaction of serving their local communities.

