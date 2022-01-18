Kodiak Robotics Names California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief as Head of Law Enforcement Policy and Roadway Safety

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Robotics, Inc. , a leading self-driving trucking company, announced today that Brett Fabbri joined the company as Head of Law Enforcement Policy and Roadway Safety, effective immediately. In his role, Fabbri will oversee Kodiak's relationships with law enforcement agencies across the 50 states, and will help ensure Kodiak trucks continue to meet the company's rigorous standards and rules of the road before driverless deployment on the highway. Additionally, Fabbri will work with national law enforcement leaders to adapt trucking regulations and policies, ensuring Kodiak autonomous trucks are among the safest, best-maintained vehicles on the road.

"Brett's role is vital to Kodiak as we work to launch autonomous truck operations across the United States," said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO, Kodiak Robotics. "Brett brings valuable highway safety insights and experience to the Kodiak team which will be crucial to the commercial launch of self-driving trucks. Working closely with law enforcement is critical to making autonomous driving technology available at scale."

Fabbri spent more than two decades working for the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Most recently, he served as the Assistant Division Commander for the Enforcement and Planning Division at CHP headquarters. In this role, he oversaw the Commercial Vehicle Section and Collision Investigation Unit of CHP, which are responsible for autonomous vehicle technology for heavy-duty, light-duty and passenger vehicles.

"I joined the Kodiak Robotics team because I believe in autonomous trucking's potential to save lives," said Fabbri. "During my 23 year tenure at California Highway Patrol, I oversaw the Commercial Vehicle Section and Collision Investigation Unit where I witnessed the safety hazards on our public roads and the resulting devastation that rippled throughout the nation. Autonomous trucking will make our roads safer for all drivers, and Kodiak Robotics is at the forefront of this innovation."

Prior to his retirement from CHP, Fabbri also chaired the Enforcement and Industry Modernization Committee for the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, which identifies technological advancements that can be leveraged to improve commercial motor vehicle safety. In April 2021, he was appointed to the American Transportation Research Institute as a research advisory committee member. This advisory is composed of government officials, independent scientists, labor union officials, academics and trucking company executives and suppliers from a diverse cross-section of the industry, all who understand the importance of sound science to an industry as complex as the trucking industry.

Fabbri is one of several new team members Kodiak has added, as the company aims to at least double its headcount in 2022.

About Kodiak Robotics, Inc.

Kodiak Robotics, Inc. was founded in 2018 to develop autonomous technology for the freight industry. Kodiak is building and operating self-driving trucks designed to operate on highway routes. Kodiak delivers freight daily for its customers between Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, operating autonomously on the highway portion of the route. In January 2021, Kodiak became the first company in the autonomous trucking industry to announce disengage-free customer deliveries.

