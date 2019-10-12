Kodiak Sciences Announces Safety, Efficacy and Durability Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Study of KSI-301 in Patients with Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema and Retinal Vein...

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases, today announced promising safety, efficacy and durability data from its ongoing Phase 1b study of its investigational therapy KSI-301 in patients with treatment-naïve wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

The results were presented by Charles C. Wykoff, M.D, Ph.D., a clinical investigator in the study, as an oral presentation at the "First-Time Results of Clinical Trials" session of the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting's Retina Subspecialty Day. Dr. Wykoff is Director of Research at Retina Consultants of Houston. The study findings presented today by Dr. Wykoff can be found on the Kodiak Investor Relations website at http://ir.kodiak.com.

"We continue to observe encouraging safety and efficacy data in the Phase 1b study of KSI-301, and the emerging durability data are remarkable," said Jason Ehrlich, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Kodiak Sciences. "In wet AMD, a next-generation intravitreal biologic would bring nearly all patients to a three month or longer dose interval. Our early data suggest this is achievable using KSI-301, with 87% of wet AMD patients extending beyond three months after the last loading dose without receiving retreatment. In DME, a pan-retinal disease that typically has a high initial treatment burden, we observed that 82% of patients were extended beyond three months without receiving retreatment following only three initial loading doses. Further, we are seeing promising early signs of improvement in diabetic retinopathy, with 40% of patients improving in diabetic retinopathy severity level within the first twelve weeks of treatment and no patients worsening. In RVO, a disease which typically requires monthly anti-VEGF therapy to achieve the best results, we observed that over half the patients were extended beyond three months after only three loading doses without receiving retreatment and over a quarter of patients received their first retreatment at two months. Interestingly, we also see potential signs of disease modification in RVO as evidenced by a sequentially increased time to retreatment in patients who have received more than one retreatment to date."

"These new results reinforce our belief in the potential for KSI-301 to reduce treatment burden and improve vision outcomes for patients. To that end, we are designing pivotal studies to demonstrate meaningful differentiation of KSI-301 in each of the retinal vascular diseases," said Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak Sciences. "We have begun dosing patients in our DAZZLE pivotal study of KSI-301 in wet AMD, where KSI-301 will be given on an every three-, four- or five-month dosing interval. We look forward to discussing our accelerating plans for the clinical development of KSI-301 at our R&D Day on Monday, October 14."

About KSI-301

KSI-301 is an investigational therapy built on Kodiak's proprietary Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate (ABC) Platform and is designed to maintain potent and effective drug levels in ocular tissues for longer than existing agents. Kodiak's objective with KSI-301 is to develop a new first-line agent to improve outcomes for patients with retinal vascular diseases and to enable earlier treatment and prevention of vision loss for patients with diabetic eye disease. KSI-301 is being developed and is fully owned globally by Kodiak.

About the DAZZLE Study

The DAZZLE study (also called Study KSI-CL-102) is a global, multi-center, randomized study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of KSI-301 in patients with treatment-naïve wet AMD. Patients are randomized to receive either KSI-301 on an individualized dosing regimen as infrequently as every five months and no more often than every three months or to receive standard-care aflibercept on its every eight-week dosing regimen, each after three monthly initiating doses. The study is expected to enroll at least 368 patients worldwide. The primary endpoint is at one year and each patient will be treated and followed for two years. Additional information about DAZZLE can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov under Trial Identifier NCT04049266 (https://clinicaltrials.gov/show/NCT04049266).

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak™ is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform™ merges the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including age-related macular degeneration and diabetic eye diseases. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, our bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit www.kodiak.com.

