Kodiak Sciences Inc. Q4 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$70.4 million, or -$1.35 per share. This compares with -$93.2 million, or -$1.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$70.4 Mln. vs. -$93.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.35 vs. -$1.79 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.52