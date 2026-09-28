Kodiak Sciences (KOD): Stock Up Over 440% In A Year - Did It Catch Your Eye?

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) are gaining more than 130% today following positive Phase 3 DAYBREAK study results in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

The DAYBREAK study is a non-inferiority study evaluating parallel investigational arms of Tabirafusp tedromer (also known as KSI-501) and Zenkuda against active comparator Aflibercept, sold under brand names such as Eylea, in patients with wet AMD.

According to the results reported today, both Zenkuda and Tabirafusp-ted achieved non-inferiority in vision gains compared to Aflibercept at year one.

We have highlighted KOD at several points over the past year, with the stock showing substantial movement between each of those updates.

When we first featured the stock on September 23, 2025, it was trading at $15. KOD subsequently climbed to $31.18 on December 24, 2025, before pulling back to $26.51 by the time we revisited the stock on March 5, 2026. The shares then resumed their advance, reaching a high of $47.84 on April 22, 2026. When we highlighted KOD again on September 1, 2026, it was trading at around $37. The positive DAYBREAK results have provided KOD with a fresh boost, sending the shares to a new intraday high of $81.29 today, representing a gain of approximately 442% in just over a year.