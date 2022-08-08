Kodiak Sciences Reports Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 Study Of Tarcocimab Tedromer

(RTTNews) - Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) said its BEACON phase 3 study of tarcocimab tedromer met the primary endpoint of non-inferior change from baseline in visual acuity at week 24 compared to aflibercept in patients with macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion. Tarcocimab also showed robust anatomic responses and a favorable safety profile. The company will present study results at upcoming ophthalmology scientific meetings in September 2022.

"The positive results of the BEACON study show that tarcocimab can rapidly, robustly and safely improve vision and retinal anatomy in patients with macular edema due to RVO while substantially reducing the number of eye injections," said Jason Ehrlich, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer of Kodiak.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.