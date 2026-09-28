Kodiak Sciences Stock Surges 145% After Phase 3 Retina Drug Trial Hits Key Endpoints

(RTTNews) - Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) is up 144.68 percent, gaining $46.81 to $79.15 on Monday. The move comes after the biotechnology company announced that both Zenkuda and tabirafusp-ted met the primary endpoints in the Phase 3 DAYBREAK study in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, with both treatments demonstrating non-inferiority in vision gains compared with aflibercept at year one.

Kodiak Sciences is currently trading at $79.15, up from the previous close of $32.35 after opening at $61.28 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $60.50 and $87.83 during the session, with trading volume at 21.29 million shares versus an average volume of 701,082 shares.

Zenkuda delivered rapid clinical effects during the loading phase, while 54 percent of patients achieved six-month durability at year one under strict treat-to-dryness re-treatment criteria. The company reported intraocular inflammation rates of 0 percent for Zenkuda and 0.4 percent for tabirafusp-ted.

Shares have traded between $10.94 and $87.83 over the past 52 weeks.