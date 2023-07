Kodiak Sciences To Discontinue Further Development Of Tarcocimab

(RTTNews) - Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) reported topline results from three Phase 3 studies of tarcocimab tedromer, a antibody biopolymer conjugate. The DAYLIGHT study evaluating the efficacy and safety of a high intensity dosing regimen of tarcocimab tedromer in 557 treatment-naïve subjects with wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration met the primary endpoint of non-inferior visual acuity gains for tarcocimab dosed monthly compared to aflibercept dosed every 8 weeks following 3 monthly loading doses.

The GLEAM and GLIMMER studies evaluating the efficacy, durability and safety of tarcocimab tedromer in 460 and 457 treatment-naïve subjects with Diabetic Macular Edema did not meet their primary efficacy endpoints. Based on the data, Kodiak has made a business decision to discontinue further development of tarcocimab.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences are down 52% in pre-market trade on Monday.

