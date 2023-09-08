|
Kodiak Sciences to Present at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference
PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases, announced today that management will present at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 12:55 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ and will remain available for replay for a limited time following the event.
About Kodiak Sciences Inc.
Kodiak (Nasdaq: KOD) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high-prevalence retinal diseases. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our antibody biopolymer conjugate platform, or ABC Platform™ is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's first investigational medicine, tarcocimab tedromer, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate explored for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases. Kodiak's second clinical program, KSI-501, built from a first-in-class bispecific protein targeting both IL-6 (anti-IL-6 antibody) and VEGF (VEGF-trap), is intended to treat both orphan and high prevalence retinal diseases. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit www.kodiak.com.
