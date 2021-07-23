The 4-seat, 1,700hp Koenigsegg Gemera makes Canadian debut as the nation's largest superluxury retailer announces partnership with the Swedish supercar company

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Earlier this week, Grand Touring Automobiles announced that it will officially serve as the exclusive national retailer for Swedish supercar brand Koenigsegg.

Koenigsegg's land-based rocket ship arrives in Canada

To celebrate that partnership, the award-winning retailer launched a national tour highlighting the world's only Mega-GT, the first-of-its-kind four-seat Koenigsegg Gemera. With three electric motors working in tandem with a twin-turbo 3-cylinder combustion engine to make a staggering 1,700-hp, the two-door, all-wheel-drive Gemera achieves a 0-100 km/h sprint time of just 1.9 seconds.

"It is an honour for Grand Touring Automobiles to now represent the Koenigsegg brand across Canada, says Paul Cummings, Dealer Principal and CEO of Grand Touring Automobiles. "The Gemera is one of the most remarkable cars built by any automaker anywhere, and I know there are some Canadian enthusiasts who can't wait to see it in person. And we can't wait to show them."

The tour kicked off with a private event in Montreal on July 19, 2021, giving elite shoppers a chance to interact with the groundbreaking hybrid megacar. Additional invite-only showings are just wrapping up in Toronto, with other stops planned for Calgary and Vancouver later this month. Koenigsegg has also supplied Grand Touring Automobiles with its fastest car ever for the tour: the stunning, fighter jet-inspired US$4M, 1,600-hp Jesko Absolut.

Helmed by lifelong innovator Christian von Koenigsegg, the Swedish supercar company has earned critical acclaim by developing and building record-breaking megacars combined with sustainable mobility technologies which have consistently pushed the industry to new heights.

With facilities across the country – including recently acquired operations in Calgary that represent Aston Martin, Automobili Pininfarina, Bentley, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, Lotus, RIMAC and Rolls-Royce – Grand Touring Automobiles is Canada's superluxury retailer. The award-winning retailer also earned the distinction in 2020 as the number one Bugatti retailer for North America and through a recently announced acquisition, now proudly represents the French car maker from coast-to-coast.

About Grand Touring Automobiles

Grand Touring Automobiles is Canada's premier retailer of luxury automobiles. The luxury and exotic brands represented include Aston Martin, Automobili Pininfarina, Bentley, Bugatti, Karma, Jaguar, Land Rover, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, Lotus, Polestar, RIMAC, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Volvo. It is the stage upon which each brand portrays its unique interpretation of refinement, sophistication, safety and style – a collection unmatched in Canada, and presented by a dedicated curator seeking the ultimate automobile experience for discerning customers. With Ontario locations in Toronto, Vaughan and Waterloo, Alberta locations in Calgary, and Quebec locations in Montreal, Grand Touring Automobiles proudly offers the largest and best selection of luxury and exotic cars in Canada.

For more information about Grand Touring Automobiles, please visit: www.grandtouringautos.com.

SOURCE Grand Touring Automobiles