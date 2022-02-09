Körber acquires Siemens Logistics' mail and parcel business

HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The international technology group Körber has signed an agreement to acquire Siemens Logistics' global mail and parcel business. Siemens Logistics provides cutting-edge mail and parcel technology and advanced software for leading global logistics providers. With the acquisition, Körber significantly complements its supply chain offering.

As a leading provider in Europe with a strong market presence in North America and a foothold in the fast-growing Chinese market, the mail and parcel business of Siemens Logistics is ideally positioned for further growth. The company provides mail and parcel technology and fully automated solutions for digitized mail and parcel processing for leading global logistics companies. With around 1,200 employees, Siemens Logistics mail and parcel business generates annual revenue of about €500 million.

The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behaviour continue to drive demand for automation and digitization throughout the entire supply chain, and especially in parcel processing. Parcel volumes increase rapidly. At the same time, there is a growing need to cope with higher delivery demands and increased pressure for shorter transportation times that Siemens Logistics' mail and parcel business addresses with a range of products and solutions to support hubs and end-to-end network processes. With the parcel automation market expected to grow double digit annually in the coming years. Siemens Logistics' mail and parcel business is ideally positioned to benefit from these global trends and ongoing market growth together with Körber's existing strong supply chain business.

Körber's Business Area Supply Chain provides companies around the world with integrated software and automation solutions along the entire supply chain. Customers benefit from tailored and seamlessly integrated, supply chain solutions including automation, software, SAP consulting, voice, robotics, and material handling.

With the acquisition of Siemens Logistics' mail and parcel business, Körber will complement its existing supply chain offerings and provide leading solutions in mail and parcel logistics. Körber is opening a complementary product offering and gaining access to the world's leading logistics providers. This creates new opportunities for partnerships from which the Group's existing customers can benefit. In turn, Siemens Logistics' mail and parcel business will benefit from Körber's end-to-end supply chain and global system integration capabilities.

Stephan Seifert, CEO of the Körber Group, said: "Siemens Logistics as a key player in the global courier, express, parcel and e-commerce market is very well positioned with its global customer base. With Siemens Logistics' mail and parcel business we broaden and complement our market offering as a globally leading partner to the supply chain and e-commerce industry – covering all relevant solutions such as hardware, software, digital and system integration. I am very excited about the combined opportunities of being a leading and trusted partner for the industry and our customers. One thing is certain: We are and will continue to be their technologically leading and reliable partner."

"The recent outstanding development of Siemens Logistics' mail and parcel business demonstrates that our concept for our portfolio companies is enabling us to further develop businesses and make them fit for the future even when they are not part of our core business," said Ralf P. Thomas, Chief Financial Officer of Siemens AG.

Dirk Hejnal, CEO Körber Business Area Supply Chain, says: "The team from Siemens Logistics' mail and parcel business impressively combines machine-based processes with intelligent, digital automation technology creating comprehensive, value-creating solutions for major global logistics players. Siemens Logistics' expertise in this area will no doubt strengthen our offerings and enhance our technology leadership."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Körber

We are Körber – an international technology group with about 10,000 employees, more than 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: We turn entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shape the technological change. In the Business Areas Digital, Pharma, Supply Chain, Tissue and Tobacco, we offer products, solutions and services that inspire. We act fast to customer needs, we execute ideas seamlessly, and with our innovations we create added value for our customers. In doing so, we are increasingly building on ecosystems that solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. Körber AG is the holding company of the Körber Group.

About Körber's Business Area Supply Chain

In the Business Area Körber Supply Chain, we have a broad range of proven supply chain solutions to fit our customers' size, business strategy and appetite for growth. Our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio that includes software, automation, voice solutions, robotics and material handling – plus the systems integration expertise to tie it all together. Körber helps to manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage.

Further information is available at www.koerber-supplychain.com and www.koerber.com/en

Contact:

Business media

Matthias Mezele

Senior Manager Group Communications

Körber AG

Tel.: +49 40 211 07 364

Mob.: +49 173 75 19 148

E-Mail: matthias.mezele@koerber.com

Mirijam Dawin

Director

Finsbury Glover Hering

Tel.: +49 211 43 07 92 43

Mob.: +49 151 163 03 664

E-Mail: Mirijam.dawin@fgh.com

Trade media

Natalie Lemke

CMO & SVP Strategy

Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Tel.: +49 171 84 92 090

E-Mail: natalie.lemke@koerber.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/korber-acquires-siemens-logistics-mail-and-parcel-business-301479140.html

SOURCE Körber AG