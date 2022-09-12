Kohler Co. Elects Current President and Chief Executive Officer David Kohler as Chair and Chief Executive Officer

KOHLER, Wis., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kohler Co. Board of Directors has elected President and Chief Executive Officer David Kohler to the additional role of Chair of the Board, following the passing of Executive Chairman Herbert V. Kohler, Jr. on Sept. 3 at age 83. The Board of Directors had previously undertaken a comprehensive succession planning process to ensure an orderly transition of leadership to guide the global, privately held organization.

David will Chair the Board of Directors and Executive Committee, in addition to his role as Chief Executive Officer which will include full scope responsibility for the three business groups of Kohler Co. (Kitchen & Bath, Power, Hospitality) and all enterprise functions.

David has been with Kohler Co. for over 31 years and was elected to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer in 2015, having previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer since 2009. He is the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership since the company's inception in 1873, and only the ninth person to lead the company over the last 149 years. "The Board is confident in David's deep experience, strong leadership, and passion for bold innovation to continue driving our company forward well into the future. David has proven to be an inspiring and forward-thinking leader for our associates around the world, including in times of uncertainty throughout the global financial crisis, the recent COVID-19 pandemic, and a variety of other challenges," the company stated. "David understands the importance of developing a strong culture of dedicated associates passionate about innovating, inspiring, and delighting our customers. He draws upon the legacy of past Kohler leaders and our company's established framework – grounded in our mission and guiding principles – to ensure company stability, sustained growth, and long-term success."

"I learned so much from my father, including a tireless strong work ethic, leading with candor and humility, and always driving to innovate. He believed that you must have passion for whatever you do in life if you want to be successful. Working alongside him for decades showcased the impact of embracing an entrepreneurial spirit, not being afraid to fail, and always striving for accuracy and consistency. He left an indelible mark on me personally and professionally," David said of his father Herbert V. Kohler, Jr.

Under David's leadership, the company surpassed $8 billion in annual revenues in 2021. The organization has experienced substantial global expansion in both cutting-edge manufacturing facilities and immersive kitchen and bath showrooms, including the global portfolio of KOHLER Experience Centers, as well as significant growth in e-commerce and digital capabilities. His leadership has helped KOHLER become the number-one kitchen and bath brand in the U.S. and China, and number-one international brand in India.

The Power Group has experienced sustained growth globally – both organic and through M&A including the acquisition of U.K.-based Clarke Energy in 2015. The company continues to broaden its expansion of clean energy and distributed energy options with new products, and the 2021 acquisitions of Curtis Instruments (electric vehicle controls) and Heila Technologies (microgrid software controls). David has also overseen the increased focus and investment in the company's digital transformation and its foray into the Smart Home space with a robust roster of connected products for kitchen and bath spaces.

While David appropriately credits his father Herb and hall-of-fame golf designer Pete Dye for putting the State of Wisconsin on the map as a global golf destination, he continues to broaden the company's influence on the game on an international scale. He served as General Chair of the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits, which at the time was the highest revenue championship in history. David also served as General Chair of the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021 also at Whistling Straits, which many golf experts have proclaimed as the best-ever in the international event's storied 94-year history.

When it comes to making a commitment to sustainability, David led the company to be among the first to establish a Net Zero 2035 goal across its operations in 2008. In the years since, the organization has been actively tracking and substantially reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption, and waste across operations while investing in renewable energy. David believes strongly that companies and economies must advance both industry and the environment and managing this balance is critical. In June of this year, the company issued its first-ever Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report highlighting the company's increased reporting transparency, goals, and progress across environmental sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion, and social impact. "Even as a private company, we are accountable for the promises we make and achieving a global standard of excellence in everything we do," David said.

As chair of the organization's Executive Leadership Diversity Board, David oversees the objectives and progress toward achieving them. "Every associate must have the opportunity to achieve their full potential in a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment. It requires our ongoing investment, focus, and commitment to continue leading boldly," he said.

About David Kohler

David Kohler started at Kohler Co. working in every manufacturing division on the front lines. He rejoined Kohler as Director – Fixtures Marketing in 1993 after working at Dayton Hudson Corporation. Since then, he has served in progressive roles at Kohler including Vice President Sales, Sector President – K&B Americas, Group President – K&B Group, Executive Vice President, President and Chief Operating Officer, and President and Chief Executive Officer.

David also currently serves on the Board of Directors of the following organizations: Kohler Co., Old Course Ltd, Interface Inc., Interceramic and the Green Bay Packers. He received his bachelor's degree in political science from Duke University and his master's degree in management from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. David is also an Alumnus of the Voyageur Outward Bound School in Ely, Minnesota, and is a past Chairman of the Young Presidents' Organization, Intercontinental Chapter. David currently serves on the Board of Kohler Foundation and the Advisory Board of the Duke University Fuqua Center on Leadership and Ethics (COLE).

David and Nina, his wife of 25 years, have four children and live in Kohler, Wisconsin. David credits Nina as being foundational to his success in life and business. In addition, David credits his two sisters – Laura Kohler, board member and Senior Vice President of HR, Stewardship & Sustainability at Kohler Co.; and Rachel Kohler, board member, entrepreneur, and advisor to early-stage companies – principal shareholders of Kohler Co., as being instrumental in supporting his advancement and working collaboratively to steward the future of the company over their working lives. "As the fourth generation of a successful 150-year-old private company, we've prioritized strong family relationships as being essential for the next 150," David said.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

CONTACTS: Todd Weber Stephen Maliszewski

Communications Director-PR Director-PR

todd.weber@kohler.com stephen.maliszewski@kohler.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kohler-co-elects-current-president-and-chief-executive-officer-david-kohler-as-chair-and-chief-executive-officer-301622439.html

SOURCE Kohler Co.