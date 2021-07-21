Kohler® Lighting Unveils New Forms That Span Early 20th Century Design

KOHLER, Wis., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four new collections from KOHLER Lighting add dimension and depth to the current product offering with designs that include chandeliers, sconces, ceiling mounts and pendants for residential and commercial applications. Exploring the artistic depths of 20th century design, the new collections – Hauksbee, Vorleigh, Parohn, and Arendela – present an engaging mix to speak to a wide range of tastes and lifestyles.

Lighting has long added effect and character to interiors through its artful presence and transformative abilities, bathing a room with ambience, invitation and warmth. Rising from its utilitarian roots, statement-making lighting gained prominence in homes beginning in the 1860s where handcrafted chandeliers, sconces and tabletop designs using fine metals, crystals and blown glass were executed by gifted artists. Through the decades, as designers and artisans explored new ways to create memorable spaces, lighting also evolved to reflect the tastes and sophistication of the times, taking its rightful place within the annals of interior design.

These new collections from KOHLER Lighting pay homage to one of the most celebrated periods within 20th century design, weaving in the romance and imaginative craft of the era while incorporating individual flair and creative touches for a look that is fresh and of the moment. Complementing the forms is a distinctive range of finishes in a fashionable palette – many developed to perfectly color-match KOHLER and KALLISTA fixtures and faucets – with some selected specifically for bathroom applications. Decorative elements employing a mix of mediums can also be found throughout the four collections offering consumers and designers with a breadth of lighting choices unique to the standard fare typically available in today's mainstream marketplace.

The Hauksbee Collection

The Hauksbee Collection reinterprets the rustic lighting of turn-of-the century industrial farms and factories. From its humble beginnings lighting the industrial spaces of the 1920s and 1930s, these utilitarian designs brought forth a creativity based in necessity that inspired the imaginative forms that comprise the Hauksbee Collection.

Smooth glass and cool metal combined with mixed metal finish options and vintage details set the stage for the remarkable series. Decorative elements include a domed metal shade with a cage detail and a ribbed glass shade that pay homage to turn-of-the-century holophane glass shades. The shades are surrounded with a metal band in a choice of a matching or contrasting metal finish with complementing metal fixtures to suspend and further enhance the collective beauty of the designs.

The largest of the four collections being introduced, Hauksbee boasts an amazing selection for the home. There are four sconces that feature the domed metal shade with curved support: a single-light sconce; a two-light sconce; a three-light sconce; and a four-light sconce. A second sconce design offered in one-to-three-light versions is also offered with a ribbed glass shade.

Rounding out the collection is a three-light pendant, a three-light chandelier, a three-light linear chandelier, and a three-light semi-flush mount all featuring the domed glass shade design. Hauksbee is available in a versatile mix of finishes ranging from singular bathroom choices featuring the ribbed glass shade in Polished Chrome, Polished Nickel, Brushed Nickel, Brushed Brass and Matte Black to domed metal shade combinations in (listed in order of fixture, shade, and trim): Brushed Gold, White, and Brushed Gold; Black, Brushed Gold, and Black; and, Polished Chrome, White, and Polished Chrome.

T he Vorleigh Collection

The Vorleigh Collection takes its cues from Streamline Moderne, which was made popular in the 1930s, and transformed living spaces from railroad cars and buses to toasters and telephones. The collection also reflects elements from a vintage French Art Deco Table Lamp from a private collection that incorporated the use of metals within the design and sports a pivoting shade.

Vorleigh presents an elegant silhouette with domed metal shades and sleek, narrow supports. In a nod to the original French Deco design, some of the lighting features pivoting and rotating shades to create the perfect ambience or the ability to adjust the shades' position for an altogether different look.

The collection features a single sconce, a two-light sconce, a three-light sconce, a four-light chandelier, an eight-light chandelier and an eight-light linear chandelier. The Vorleigh designs are available in Polished Chrome, Polished Nickel, Gunmetal, Polished Brass and Moderne Brushed Brass finishes.

The Parohn Collection

Drawing reference to the principles of Bauhaus design and the importance of symmetry and scale, the Parohn Collection presents a lighting series of distinction. There is a sense of high style that runs throughout the collection that will translate beautifully to a range of interiors with rich finishes and decorative touches as timeless as the Parohn designs.

The collection has a single and two-light sconce, a single pendant light, a two-light flush mount, and four- and eight-light chandeliers. Each are topped with a custom designed, hand-woven conical linen shade trimmed in metal. The light fixtures are appointed with hand cast metal spheres artfully placed at deliberate touchpoints drawing the eye to the simple beauty of the graceful, minimalist forms. The Parohn Collection is available in Polished Chrome, Polished Nickel, Gunmetal, Polished Brass and Moderne Brushed Brass finishes.

The Arendela Collection

Completing the new collections is Arendela, a heady collection of remarkable presence inspired by the works of 1960s designer, Vistosi, and the exquisite glassworks rendered through the art of briolette gemstone cutting. Arendela reflects that rarified style of sophistication with jewel-like, multi-faceted shades and cast metal works spanning from a strikingly singular sconce to show-stopping multi-light designs for one-of-a-kind unforgettable settings.

The breathtaking beauty of the faceted shades juxtaposed against the rich metal finishes give Arendela a timelessness that will complement modern and traditional interiors. The briolette faceted glass shade is slightly curved, its faceted and dappled surface expertly cut to capture and reflect light in a dazzling presentation.

Metal frames designed to cradle, surround and connect the shades are engineered to achieve optimum dimensional quality and exact placement of each light and corresponding glass shade. The collection features a single light sconce, a two-light sconce, a three-light sconce, and a four-light sconce, a three-light semi-flush mount and three-light full flush mount, a six-light chandelier, a ten-light chandelier, and an eight-light linear chandelier. Arendela is available in Polished Chrome, Polished Nickel, Brushed Nickel and Moderne Brushed Brass finishes.

All KOHLER Lighting designs are quality tested to ensure that each light fixture will remain beautiful even after years of repeated exposure to damp environments. There is also a simplicity thoughtfully designed into each, from easy installation and color-matched finishes to diffusers for soft, ambient light. The result is a compelling assortment of lighting to fit most lifestyles and budgets.

To support the needs of the consumer and trade professional, KOHLER Lighting has products in stock in the U.S., and ready to ship in North America.

About KOHLER ® Lighting

KOHLER Lighting is a division of Kohler Co. with a diverse series of chandeliers, pendants, flushmounts and sconces feature details that shine – from edgy industrial chic to classic understated forms – offering whole home solutions to complement traditional, transitional and contemporary interiors.

About KOHLER ®

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wis., Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies. KOHLER is a global leader in the manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, engines and power generation systems, cabinetry, tile and home interiors, and international host to award-winning hospitality and world-class golf destinations.

For additional information regarding KOHLER Lighting, please visit www.us.kohler.com.

