Kohl's Aktie
WKN: 884195 / ISIN: US5002551043
|
25.11.2025 14:27:26
Kohl's Boosts FY25 Outlook; Shares Jump 27% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, department store chain Kohl's Corp. (KSS) raised its adjusted earnings, sales growth and comp sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.
For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.25 to $1.45 per share on a net sales decline of 3.5 to 4 percent, with comparable sales decline of 2.5 to 3 percent.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $0.50 to $0.80 per share on a net sales decline of 5 to 6 percent, with comparable sales decline of 4 to 5 percent.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.02 per share on revenue decline of 3.6 percent to $14.83 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
