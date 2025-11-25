Kohl's Boosts FY25 Outlook; Shares Jump 27% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, department store chain Kohl's Corp. (KSS) raised its adjusted earnings, sales growth and comp sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.25 to $1.45 per share on a net sales decline of 3.5 to 4 percent, with comparable sales decline of 2.5 to 3 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $0.50 to $0.80 per share on a net sales decline of 5 to 6 percent, with comparable sales decline of 4 to 5 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.02 per share on revenue decline of 3.6 percent to $14.83 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

