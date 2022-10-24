Kohl’s Debuts a November Full of Savings, Bringing Customers Tons of Deals and Only-at-Kohl’s Value Offerings That Make Shopping Kohl’s the Easy Choice

Today, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) revealed a month’s worth of holiday savings events featuring amazing deals on top gifts for the entire family this November, giving customers the opportunity to shop when and how they want this season. Plus, customers can feel confident they are getting the best value when shopping at Kohl's with only-at-Kohl’s savings like the ability to earn Kohl’s Cash and additional discounts on purchases during Kohl’s holiday deals events. And, Kohl’s Rewards members earn 5% rewards** every day they shop, with rewards eligible for redemption in December -- the easiest way to get even more value this holiday and take the stress out of last-minute shopping.

"Our customers have made it clear that value is more important than ever this season. That's why it was incredibly important to us to offer savings events that not only give customers the choice of when to shop, but the confidence in knowing they are getting a great value on gifts for their loved ones every time they choose Kohl’s,” said Christie Raymond, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. "Kohl’s is known for incredible savings and customer-favorite brands, and we are excited to deliver on these expectations for the millions of customers that will shop at Kohl's this holiday.”

BLACK FRIDAY EARLY ACCESS: Seven Days of Early Deals Beginning Friday, Nov. 4

For those looking to get a jump start on their holiday shopping, Kohl’s is kicking off November with a bigger Black Friday Early Access sale than ever before - featuring seven full days of deals on hundreds of top products.

And, Kohl’s is giving customers even more ways to save during Black Friday Early Access with:

One Day Only $15 Kohl's Cash earn for every $50 spent? on Friday, Nov. 4

earn for every $50 spent? on Friday, Nov. 4 Extra 15% off purchases * in store and online from Friday, Nov. 4 - Thursday, Nov. 10

* in store and online from Friday, Nov. 4 - Thursday, Nov. 10 $10 Kohl's Cash earn for every $50 spent? from Saturday, Nov. 5 -Thursday, Nov. 10

earn for every $50 spent? from Saturday, Nov. 5 -Thursday, Nov. 10 Sephora Holiday Savings Event at Kohl’s! (Friday, Oct. 28 - Monday, Nov. 7) Beauty Insiders can also save at Sephora at Kohl’s with up to 20% off their purchases, Friday Oct. 28 to Monday, Nov. 7 using code SAVINGS. (Offer discounts and dates vary by membership tier, some exclusions apply). Beauty Insiders will also have access to 30% off Sephora Collection at Kohl’s using code SCSAVE from Friday, Oct. 28 to Monday, Nov. 7. (Discounts not combinable).

DASHING DEAL DAYS: Two Weekends of Flash Deals Across Key Gifting Categories

WEEKEND 1: Friday, Nov. 11 - Saturday, Nov. 12

WEEKEND 2: Friday, Nov. 18 - Saturday, Nov. 19

The deals don’t stop there. Kohl’s is giving customers even more ways to save with its Dashing Deal Days events spread across two weekends in November. Customers shopping in store and on Kohls.com can take advantage of deals across key gifting categories, including toys, home, active and casual apparel, and more. Customers can save even more during Dashing Deals Days with:

$10 Kohl's Cash earn for every $50 spent ? from Friday, Nov. 11 - Thursday, Nov. 17

? from Friday, Nov. 11 - Thursday, Nov. 17 $10 off a $25 purchase * from Friday, Nov. 11 - Saturday, Nov. 12

* from Friday, Nov. 11 - Saturday, Nov. 12 Extra 20% off purchases * from Friday, Nov. 11 - Saturday, Nov. 19

* from Friday, Nov. 11 - Saturday, Nov. 19 30% off in-store purchases* for active and former military personnel, veterans and their families from Friday, Nov. 11 - Sunday, Nov. 13 (Valid military ID is required)

And, Dashing Deals Days will continue in December, more details to come soon.

BLACK FRIDAY WEEK DEALS: Six Days Packed with Deals Beginning Sunday, Nov. 20

Kohl’s Black Friday Week savings event kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20, with fantastic deals on the must-have gifts on everyone’s wish list this holiday. Deals will be available all week through Friday, Nov. 25, both in store and online, while supplies last. Plus, $15 for $50 Kohl’s Cash? is back all week long.

And, on top of steep savings, Kohl’s is giving customers added value during Black Friday Week with:

$15 Kohl's Cash earn for every $50 spent ?, all week long from Sunday, Nov. 20 - Friday, Nov. 25

?, all week long from Sunday, Nov. 20 - Friday, Nov. 25 Extra 15% off purchases* from Sunday, Nov. 20 - Friday, Nov. 25

BLACK FRIDAY FLASH STEALS: Two Days of the Hottest Deals Beginning Thursday, Nov. 24

Kohl’s will offer Black Friday Flash Steals while supplies last beginning on Kohls.com on Thursday, Nov. 24 and in store on Friday, Nov. 25. Customers will find deals on the hottest gifts of the season across top categories, including deals on electronics and new products like the GOTRAX Emerge electric bike.

Kohl’s stores will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24.

SUPER CYBER SALE: Beginning Saturday, Nov. 26, with Super Cyber Monday Only Deals

The savings continue with Kohl’s Super Cyber Days event beginning Saturday, Nov. 26. Plus, Kohl’s will offer Cyber Monday only deals that customers won’t want to miss. More details will be shared soon.

"This holiday season, we’re meeting our customers where they are – wanting to shop early, and wanting to find deals on all of the top gifts and products of the season,” said Ron Murray, Kohl’s interim chief merchandising officer. "With our robust assortment of products and categories that lean into the areas where we’re really seeing our customers gravitate towards, such as outdoor, home, beauty, pet, toys, and apparel, we’re confident that Kohl’s will be a key destination for all of their holiday needs.”

More to Love from Kohl’s

Products Topping Holiday Wish Lists: Kohl’s is helping customers cross everyone off their holiday gift lists, with exciting products for the entire family. Between newness in categories like outdoor, beauty, smart home technology, toys, pet, and emerging brands, along with Kohl’s core assortment of national and private label brands like Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Eddie Bauer, Lands’ End, Converse, Vans, KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Sonoma Goods for Life, SO, Apt. 9, Jumping Beans, FLX, and much more, Kohl’s has top brands at prices for every budget.

Kohl’s is helping customers cross everyone off their holiday gift lists, with exciting products for the entire family. Between newness in categories like outdoor, beauty, smart home technology, toys, pet, and emerging brands, along with Kohl’s core assortment of national and private label brands like Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Eddie Bauer, Lands’ End, Converse, Vans, KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Sonoma Goods for Life, SO, Apt. 9, Jumping Beans, FLX, and much more, Kohl’s has top brands at prices for every budget. Conveniences That Make Shopping Easy: From tools like Kohls.com and the Kohl’s App - which also stores customers’ offers, Kohl’s Rewards and Kohl’s Cash in their digital wallet - that make shopping from anywhere a breeze, to fast and free store pick up options for Kohls.com orders with in store pick up and buy online, ship to store - it’s never been easier to shop Kohl’s for the holidays.

From tools like Kohls.com and the Kohl’s App - which also stores customers’ offers, Kohl’s Rewards and Kohl’s Cash in their digital wallet - that make shopping from anywhere a breeze, to fast and free store pick up options for Kohls.com orders with in store pick up and buy online, ship to store - it’s never been easier to shop Kohl’s for the holidays. New Self-Pickup Service Available Now: Self-Pickup service is now available on eligible Kohls.com orders at all of Kohl’s more than 1,100 stores nationwide, furthering the strength of the Company’s omnichannel foundation. As a part of Kohl’s commitment to an industry-leading shopping experience, the new Self-Pickup service creates a hassle-free In-Store Pickup alternative for a faster pickup, and no lines in sight.

A Little More Goes a Long Way - Join Kohl’s Rewards to Earn More Kohl’s Cash Each Time You Shop

Customers can earn 5% Kohl's Rewards** on every purchase, every day, any way they pay, when they join the Kohl's Rewards program. And Kohl’s Rewards members who use their Kohl’s Card will earn 50% more rewards - that’s 7.5%. Customers who earn Kohl’s Rewards in November have the opportunity to redeem those Rewards in December - perfect for last-minute shopping needs.

Plus, get twice the benefits by linking a Sephora Beauty Insider account to earn points on Sephora at Kohl’s purchases. This season, Kohl's Rewards customers can also receive other great, exclusive offers during the holidays. Start receiving benefits today by signing up for free at Kohls.com/Rewards.

For more Kohl’s holiday news, visit the Kohl’s Holiday Press Room.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends forward-looking terminology such as "believes,” "expects,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "anticipates,” "plans,” or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl’s undertakes no obligation to update them.

About Kohl's

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its strategy and its vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity and inclusion pledges, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

?Kohl’s Cash not valid on Sephora. Kohl's Cash terms and exclusions apply. Earn amount of Kohl's Cash is approximate and may vary if additional coupons are applied to the purchase transaction. See coupon or ask an associate for details.

*Terms and exclusions apply. Refer to the specific offers for details and exclusions.

**Visit Kohls.com/Rewards for program details and terms and conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005294/en/