Kohl’s Delivers Gifts, Deals, and Holiday Feels with New Store Experiences and Amazing Prices All Season Long

Today, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) unveils its plans to deliver a holiday season bursting with gifts, great deals and an inspiring shopping experience for customers. From expanded gifting and home assortments and new in store curations, to fresh products and styles across categories for the whole family, Kohl’s is helping customers get holiday ready with festive favorites at low prices.

"Millions of customers trust Kohl’s to help bring the magic of the season to life, and we are excited to once again, deliver an unmatched experience,” said Christie Raymond, Kohl's chief marketing officer. "We know customers are looking for the right gift at the perfect value this holiday, and Kohl’s will offer a season full of incredible deals, a broad assortment of gifts for everyone on their list, and an inspiring experience across our stores and on Kohls.com.”

Gifts, Toys, and Remarkable Home Finds at Kohl’s

Gifts are in season at Kohl’s with an expanded assortment of holiday gifting options for the entire family. Kohl’s will have dedicated gift space in stores, making it easier for customers to find the perfect gift for their loved ones.

New Front-of-Store Seasonal Curations - Kohl’s increased its front-of-store space dedicated to new, seasonal products and trends, including holiday home decor and gifting. Curated to provide inspiration for customers throughout the season, the current experience features holiday home decor from St. Nicholas Square.

New Gift Shop and Gifting Inspiration at Every Turn - An all new Gift Shop, featuring a variety of gifts for him, her, and the family, will be located right at the front of the store. The holiday gifts continue throughout the store with priced-right products in every category from stocking stuffers to the must-have items on everyone's list, making Kohl's the one-stop-shop for preparation and celebrations this season.

Whether gifting for family, friends, or yourself, Kohl’s has something for everyone this season:

Kohl’s Top Toys: With 25% of its top toy assortment exclusive to Kohl’s, a Top Toys List featuring 20 of the hottest toys of the season, and a dedicated area in store with a cross-category selection of Squishmallow products, it’s never been easier to find the perfect gift for the littlest ones on your holiday gift list. And, for those looking for gifts that give back they can help support their communities by purchasing Kohl’s Cares books or plush, as 100 percent of net profit is donated to nonprofits improving the health and wellness of children and families nationwide.

Sephora at Kohl's: Now open in more than 900 stores, Sephora at Kohl's is making beauty more accessible - ensuring beauty lovers can get their favorite prestige brands and products at their local Kohl's. In addition to the best brands and products across makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair care, Sephora at Kohl's will have hundreds of beauty gift sets available this year.

Decking the Halls: Prepare your home for holiday guests this year at Kohl's. An expanded assortment of home decor, with most items priced under $30, features unique and on-trend tabletop decor, barware, throws, and more. Other home assortments including cozy bedding, holiday trim, floorcare, and cookware offer other solutions for hosting and warming up the home for the holidays.

Dress to Impress this Season at Kohl’s

Kohl’s is also a destination for quality apparel, footwear, and accessories for the entire family.

Occasion Outfitting: Holiday events are back and Kohl’s has shoppers covered for all of their apparel needs. In women’s, brands like Simply Vera Vera Wang, Nine West, Draper James RSVP and LC Lauren Conrad offer on-trend styles and festive partywear, while in men’s, brands like Apt. 9, Haggar, Tommy Hilfiger and Sonoma Goods for Life provide quality polished casual looks, and suiting options for every budget. With the wide assortment of styles, shoppers can spend less time wondering what to wear, and more time enjoying parties and events with friends, family, and co-workers.

Cozy Season: The holiday months offer the best opportunities to cozy up by the fire and enjoy relaxing moments at home with family and friends. Kohl's is helping to bring the cozy to wardrobes with a wide variety of on-trend cozy sweaters, fleece tops and bottoms, jogger sets, and more from Kohl's-favorite national brands such as Nike, Eddie Bauer and Columbia, as well as value-oriented private brands like Sonoma Goods for Life, LC Lauren Conrad and SO. Kohl's exclusive new collaboration with Crayola also offers a mix of colorful, cozy items for the whole family.

Fall for Footwear: No outfit is complete without the perfect shoe and Kohl's wide assortment of boots, sneakers, slippers, and heels offer something for everyone. New and popular styles such as western boots, Nike Air Max sneakers, Converse high tops, ballet flats, and lug sole loafers will all be available at Kohl's this season.

All in on Accessories: This year, Kohl's has expanded its assortment of cold-weather accessories and fashion jewelry to help complete any look of the season.

"We’ve curated an incredible holiday assortment across all of our key categories, to bring the newest and latest styles, products and brands to our customers, at prices they will feel good about,” said Nick Jones, Kohl’s chief merchandising and digital officer. "Whether it's styling your home with the latest holiday decor, picking up a beautiful knit sweater for a friend, or buying a new cookware set to make memories in the kitchen with your kids, we're confident Kohl’s has everything shoppers are looking for this season."

Great Deals that Make the Magic Real

It wouldn’t be the holidays at Kohl’s without finding incredible value and the opportunity to earn Kohl’s Cash coupons throughout the holiday season. Beginning this month and stretching through December, Kohl’s is giving shoppers clear and easy-to-understand ways to save on quality gifts for those special holiday moments.

October: Kohl’s is hosting a month of weekly LEGO deals during its Bricktober event.

Kohl's is hosting a month of weekly LEGO deals during its Bricktober event.

December: Customers can take the stress out of last minute holiday shopping with plenty of opportunities to snag some amazing holiday deals on the season's top gifts at Kohl's throughout December.

Stay tuned for more details on these holiday events, and more, coming soon!

Holiday Shopping Solutions and Conveniences

New Holiday Gift Guide: To help customers plan their holiday shopping, Kohl’s debuted a new holiday gift guide this year. The gift guide features the best gifts of the season across categories like apparel, home, electronics, toys, and more, and highlights gifts to fit all budgets.

To help customers plan their holiday shopping, Kohl's debuted a new holiday gift guide this year. The gift guide features the best gifts of the season across categories like apparel, home, electronics, toys, and more, and highlights gifts to fit all budgets.

Self-Service Options: Kohl's is making holiday shopping more convenient with services including self-pickup at all of Kohl's more than 1,100 stores, as well as self-checkout at select locations.

For more holiday news, visit Kohl’s Press Room.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer built on a foundation that combines great brands, incredible value and convenience for our customers. Kohl's serves millions of families in our more than 1,100 stores in 49 states, online at Kohls.com, and through our Kohl's App. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

