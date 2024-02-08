Kohl’s Donates $1.5 Million to Hunger Task Force, Marking 15 Years of Feeding Milwaukee Families Together

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today a $1.5 million commitment to Hunger Task Force over two years, continuing one of the company’s longest hometown partnerships. As a leading anti-hunger organization in Wisconsin, Hunger Task Force provides food to a network of more than 60 partner food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters across Milwaukee. Kohl’s funding will support the purchase and distribution of healthy foods – in compliance with the USDA’s MyPlate Plan – at Hunger Task Force’s partner network across the greater Milwaukee area, in addition to providing kids with healthy options through the Summer Meals program.

"We are proud to partner with Hunger Task Force to continue providing families and kids in our hometown community with healthy foods at no cost,” said Christie Raymond, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. "Access to nutritious meals is a basic right that everyone should have, and for more than a decade, Kohl's and Hunger Task Force have come together to bridge the food insecurity gap for Milwaukeeans. We are honored to support such an incredible organization and the work they are doing every day to eradicate hunger."

Since 2009, Kohl’s has committed more than $11.5 million to help further Hunger Task Force’s mission of providing nutritious food to children, families and seniors free of charge. In honor of the 15-year partnership, here are 15 ways Hunger Task Force and Kohl’s have impacted the Milwaukee community:

Supported the founding of Hunger Task Force as the first and only MyPlate food bank in the nation

Helped fund the conversion of 50 local food pantries into MyPlate food pantries, offering exclusively healthy foods

Ensured a continuous local safety net of emergency food for more than 50,000 people each month, over half of which are children

Supplied more than 1.2 million suppers for kids through the Summer Meals program

Nearly three million pounds of healthy food purchased for distribution to Milwaukee-area individuals and families

More than 380,000 pounds of food sorted by Kohl’s associates through mega sorts, which are large-scale and fast-paced sorting events at Hunger Task Force to prepare food for distribution

Nearly 35,000 Stockboxes built by Kohl’s associates, which provide low-income seniors with a box of healthy food including rice, cereal, juice, beef stew, pasta, and vegetables

Kohl’s associates built 500 Stockboxes and sorted more than 20,000 pounds of food simultaneously during a first-of-its-kind "Double-Double” volunteer event, which combined Stockbox builds with a mega food sort

More than 95,000 pounds of food collected during Kohl’s Family Day Food Drives at Summerfest

Nearly two million pounds of food collected during Kohl’s sponsorship of the statewide Stamp Out Hunger food drive to feed families across Wisconsin

More than 1,000 Kohl’s associates have volunteered at The Farm, where Hunger Task Force harvests half a million pounds of produce annually

More than 8,500 volunteer hours by Kohl’s associates since 2018

More than 2,000 Kohl’s associates have volunteered with Hunger Task Force since 2018

More than 150 volunteer events held with Kohl’s associates since 2018

More than $370,000 donated through Kohl’s Volunteer Program rewards since 2018 in recognition of Kohl’s associate volunteering

"We’re incredibly thankful for the longstanding support of Kohl’s, and the company’s dedicated volunteers, who help ensure local children, families and seniors can enjoy healthy and nutritious meals,” said Sherrie Tussler, CEO of Hunger Task Force. "Thanks to the generosity of our strong community partners like Kohl’s, we can continue to provide healthy and culturally appropriate foods to children and families in need and provide that food absolutely free of charge. This enables individuals and families to receive food with dignity, on the day they need it and in the neighborhood where they live.”

Kohl’s partnership with Hunger Task Force is one of the many ways the retailer is helping to improve the health and wellness of families across Milwaukee. Last year, Kohl’s and Kohl’s Cares committed more than $6 million to Milwaukee-area nonprofits through the company’s hometown partnerships. Through the 16 hometown partnerships, Kohl’s aims to support access to art and culture, health and social services, and other opportunities including economic empowerment and neighborhood development.

In addition, Kohl’s awarded more than $500,000 in grants to more than 25 nonprofits serving families in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties through the Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program. Kohl's associates also volunteered nearly 13,000 hours locally as part of the Kohl’s Volunteer Program, which provides nonprofits with grants in recognition of associates’ volunteer time.

Over the course of company history, Kohl’s has given more than $152 million to Milwaukee-area nonprofits. To learn more, please visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

