Kohl’s Donates $150,000 to the American Red Cross to Aid Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS ) today announced a donation of $150,000 to the American Red Cross, which is delivering vital relief to communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

"Our thoughts go out to everyone impacted by Hurricane Ian, including all of our Kohl’s associates, customers and their families,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. "Kohl’s is committed to the communities we serve, and we are proud to support the American Red Cross as they help these communities recover and rebuild.”

In addition to the company’s support of the American Red Cross, Kohl’s is providing aid to impacted associates and customers through the following benefits and programming:

Kohl's Associate Relief Fund that gifts emergency financial support to Kohl's associates who have been impacted by the hurricane.

Emergency compensation for associates who work at Kohl’s stores that closed as a result of the hurricane

Associate care packages, including items such as water and non-perishable food, cell phone chargers, and other essentials

Employee Assistance Program and counseling for Kohl’s associates

Limited-time discount in-stores for Kohl’s associates and customers in communities affected by Hurricane Ian.

Kohl’s is also encouraging its associates to volunteer in support of relief efforts through Kohl’s Volunteer Program. In an effort to increase the impact our associates are making to help provide relief in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Kohl’s is doubling the reward grant to $50 per hour for our associates who volunteer with the American Red Cross.

Kohl’s is committed to supporting the thousands of communities the company is a part of across the country, especially in times of need. Since 2001, Kohl's has donated more than $9.7 million to support the American Red Cross with disaster relief efforts. To donate to the American Red Cross or learn more about their relief efforts, visit redcross.org.

About Kohl's

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its strategy and its vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity and inclusion pledges, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

