Kohl's Donates $6 Million to the National Alliance on Mental Illness to Increase Mental Health Services and Resources Across the Country

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today a $6 million donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to help expand mental health support groups, programming and resources for individuals across the country, with a focus on reaching BIPOC communities. This most recent donation builds on Kohl’s support of NAMI, which is one of the retailer’s national philanthropic partners, and reaffirms both organizations’ commitment to improving overall family health and wellness.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with NAMI and support the incredible work they are doing to provide crucial mental health resources to communities nationwide,” said Christie Raymond, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. "Family health and wellness is the cornerstone of Kohl’s philanthropic work, and increasing mental health awareness and support is a big focus for our organization. The need for mental health services is greater than ever, and we are honored to play a role in helping NAMI further expand their programming and make it more accessible for all.”

"Every year, millions of Americans are impacted by mental health conditions but often face tremendous barriers to get the help they or a loved one need,” said Daniel H. Gillison Jr., NAMI chief executive officer. "Through our partnership with Kohl’s, we can better meet individuals and families of all backgrounds wherever they are on their mental health journeys and provide them with accessible support. We are grateful to be partnering with Kohl’s and appreciate their continued investment in NAMI’s work.”

Through prior funding from Kohl’s, NAMI was able to start more than 120 new support groups across 49 states, serving thousands of individuals with mental health conditions and their families. Seventeen state and local affiliate offices also implemented new support groups specifically intended to serve diverse communities. So far in 2023, NAMI has served more than 80,000 participants in support groups. Additionally, by providing mini grants and online tools and resources, NAMI is able to apply Kohl’s funding in ways that best suit the unique needs of each community. Over the next three years, NAMI will continue to broaden its reach by:

Adding new support groups with a focus on serving diverse communities

Training leaders for support groups and outreach programs

Creating educational campaigns aimed at building awareness for NAMI resources and helping people understand that they are not alone as they or a loved one experience mental health conditions

Building partnerships with other nonprofits such as the African American Male Wellness Agency, Association of Black Women Physicians and Lambda Sigma Upsilon Fraternity, which will enable NAMI to better reach diverse communities and help address the gap in mental health care for BIPOC individuals and families

Since 2021, Kohl’s has committed $8 million to NAMI for nationwide programming focused on developing more support groups for diverse communities and strengthening their cross-cultural engagement and initiatives. NAMI is also creating programming for specific groups, including the Alaskan Native/American Indian, Black, Filipino, Hispanic and Latino, and South Asian communities so they can share conversations in person and help decrease stigma around mental health conditions.

Kohl’s is also a member of NAMI’s StigmaFree Company initiative, which helps companies develop a culture of openness, acceptance and understanding about employees’ overall health and well-being. In addition to sharing online resources and holding Q&A sessions for Kohl’s associates, NAMI has also helped create a video series for Kohl’s leaders focused on encouraging conversations about mental health in the workplace.

Increasing Access to Mental Health Resources

Earlier this month, Kohl’s also launched a microsite at kohls.com/cares in collaboration with its three national partners - NAMI, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) and Alliance for a Healthier Generation - to help make health and wellness resources from each nonprofit accessible to more individuals and families.

Continued Investment in Mental Wellness

Mental health resources and education are important aspects of Kohl’s broader philanthropic efforts to help improve family health and wellness nationwide. Kohl’s most recent funding support for mental wellness has included:

A $10 million donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America in support of the development and delivery of trauma-informed training to their staff.

A donation of $5 million to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation for the expansion of the Kohl’s Healthy at Home hub.

hub. In the company’s hometown of Milwaukee, Wis., Kohl’s has donated more than $200,000 to NAMI Southeast Wisconsin since 2022.

A $3 million donation to Children’s Wisconsin earlier this year that will support the opening of three additional mental health walk-in clinic locations in Wisconsin. This donation builds on Kohl’s long-standing partnership with Children’s Wisconsin, which includes a $5 million donation in 2019 to expand school-based mental health services and introduce mental health screening tools.

Funding for NAMI’s national partnership grant is made possible through the Kohl’s Cares® merchandise program, which has raised more than $415 million to fund community initiatives nationwide. Since its inception more than 20 years ago, 100% of the net profit from the sale of Kohl’s Cares books and plush toys has been given to nonprofits that support the health and wellness of families. To learn more, please visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

If you’re experiencing an immediate crisis, call or text 9-8-8 or use the chat feature at 988lifeline.org. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7, free and confidential support for individuals and families in distress.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and private brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

About NAMI

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. Join the conversation at NAMI.org, on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, or YouTube.

