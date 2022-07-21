Kohl’s Expands Advertising Opportunities with Kohl’s Media Network

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today announced the expansion of Kohl’s Media Network (KMN), the company’s in-house retail media agency, to further the company’s advertising opportunities and provide brands, vendors and partners an extensive portfolio of omnichannel media services. The retail media network harnesses Kohl’s omnichannel presence, knowledge of its customer base, and 60-year history in retail to connect brands with their intended audiences and provide valuable business insights that demonstrate measurable results.

"Our goal through Kohl’s Media Network is to leverage our vast omnichannel consumer data and insights to create innovative retail media solutions for our partners that connect them directly with personalized audiences,” said Christie Raymond, Kohl’s interim chief marketing officer. "We look forward to continuing to grow our offerings with KMN to provide industry-leading services that drive business growth for Kohl’s, our partners and ultimately inspire discovery among our customers.”

Kohl’s has spent more than six decades connecting with and learning about its customers and today, boasts a loyal and engaged customer base of more than 65 million. Kohl’s shoppers visit the website over 1.7 billion times annually and engage across email, the Kohl’s App and in the company’s more than 1,100 stores, offering extensive reach across channels. Kohl’s strong customer relationships create unparalleled opportunities for increased inspiration and discovery of relevant products through non-intrusive advertising while driving new revenue streams for the company. Kohl’s Media Network provides a platform for the company to leverage its data assets, loyalty program, media buys and sales channels into revenue and strong results for advertising partners.

Reaching Loyal Shoppers Throughout Their Journey

With nearly two billion site visits per year and millions of active, engaged customers and loyalty members, Kohl’s channels are strong advertising platforms with the data to serve relevant content to targeted custom audiences. Kohl’s has built deep relationships with its customers, and advertisers can work with Kohl’s Media Network to create awareness, influence, engagement, and ultimately drive conversion with the Kohl’s customer through the full digital media suite.

KMN enables brands to share their own story and advertise on Kohl’s digital platforms and through off-site digital advertising. On-site channels include sponsored product ads, brand pages, email ads, and Kohl’s App push notifications. Off-site channels include paid social and influencer ads, off-site display ads, video, and streaming audio.

Expanding KMN to Drive Growth

Kohl’s Media Network continues to evolve through strategic partnerships that enable innovation, new capabilities and insights. To drive further results, KMN has continued to expand with new enhancements including cross-targeting, industry-leading omnichannel data integration and closed-loop reporting. The company continues to make progress and develop best-in-class product offerings that create more ways for advertisers to engage with their audiences.

Kohl’s Media Network has already seen great success with key partners such as adidas, Bali, Carter’s and Levi’s, and expects continued growth in the coming years. To learn more about Kohl’s Media Network, visit Advertising.Kohls.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends forward-looking terminology such as "believes,” "expects,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "anticipates,” "plans,” or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in Item 1A of Part II in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2022, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl’s undertakes no obligation to update them.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its strategy and its vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity and inclusion pledges, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

