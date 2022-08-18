|
18.08.2022 16:38:53
Kohl's Expands Beauty Shops Sephora To All Of Its Stores
(RTTNews) - The department-store chain Kohl's Corp (KSS) said, in celebration of one-year anniversary of Sephora at Kohl's, that it plans to expand the beauty shops to all of its Stores. About 600 stores has been opened across the country.
The Sephora at Kohl's assortment cover brands in makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance.
Kohl's projects that Sephora at Kohl's will grow to achieve $2 billion in annual sales by 2025.
Later this year, Kohl's and Sephora will significantly expand the holiday gifting assortment and increase the marketing investment, positioning the 600 stores with Sephora at Kohl's and Kohls.com for a big traffic driver during holiday, Kohl's said in a statement.
Sephora at Kohl's was introduced in 2021 with plans to open in 850 Kohl's stores by 2023. In the fall of 2021, Kohl's opened 200 stores, followed by an additional rollout of 400 more locations this summer. By 2023, Kohl's will have opened 850 full sized, 2,500 square foot Sephora at Kohl's locations across the country.
