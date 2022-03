Kohl's Finished 2021 With Another Solid Quarter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Throughout 2021, Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) reported a string of strong profits as sales began to recover toward pre-pandemic levels. That said, Kohl's revenue didn't recover as robustly as many other department-store chains, due in part to supply-chain challenges.On Tuesday, the No. 2 U.S. department-store operator reported that these trends continued in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Let's see what that means for investors.Last quarter, Kohl's generated $6.5 billion of revenue, up 5.8% year over year but down 4.9% from its revenue of $6.83 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the previous two quarters, sales had increased slightly, compared to 2019.Continue reading