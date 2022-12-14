Kohl’s Gives $5 Million to More Than 150 Nonprofits Across the Country This Holiday Through its A Community with Heart Program

In celebration of the holidays and the season of giving, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today that it will donate $5 million to more than 150 nonprofits across the country that support the company’s overarching philanthropic platform focused on family health and wellness. Through the company’s A Community with Heart program, Kohl’s associates nationwide are empowered to nominate nonprofits making a difference in their local communities for these grants. Funding is made possible through the Kohl’s Cares® merchandise program, which sells children’s books and toys, and donates 100 percent of the net profit to charitable organizations that support family health and wellness.

"Giving back is at the heart of who Kohl’s is as a company, and throughout the year we bring this to life through charitable grants, associate volunteering and more,” said Christie Raymond, Kohl's chief marketing officer. "The holidays are a special time for all of us and being able to surprise more than 150 nonprofits nationwide with a total of $5 million in grants makes the season even more meaningful. We’re so thankful for the work all of these nonprofits do to enrich the lives of families across the country and are grateful for the passion our associates have for their communities.”

Grants range from $5,000 to $65,000 and will be distributed locally through nonprofits such as the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, American Cancer Society, and the National Urban League, as well as local chapters of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, National Alliance on Mental Illness and Ronald McDonald House Charities. Click here to view the full list of grant recipients. Additional regional organizations receiving grants include:

GLSEN (New York, N.Y.) - GLSEN envisions a world in which every child learns to respect and accept all people, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, and/or gender expression. GLSEN is receiving a $35,000 grant to support the organization’s Education and Youth Services initiatives, which produce research-based tools that enhance educator and student capacity to create the kinds of respectful affirming and LGBTQIA+ inclusive classrooms and schools that every child deserves.

The Heroes Project (Los Angeles, Calif.) - The Heroes Project is dedicated to redefining the personal limits of injured veterans through extreme outdoor expeditions and community support, allowing them to explore the farthest reaches of themselves and the world they live in. In late November, The Heroes Project announced that the organization was in the final stages of approval with the U.S. Forestry Department to build a Veteran Retreat Center on Mount Baldy east of Los Angeles. The $40,000 grant will fund the beginning stages of the build, which is set to begin in late winter/early spring 2023.

Marine Toys for Tots Foundation (Triangle, Va.) - The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children during the holidays, and the $20,000 grant from Kohl’s will further these efforts. Today, there are nearly 40,000 Marines, Marine Corps League members, veteran Marines, and volunteers involved in annual campaigns.

Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault (Florence, S.C.) - Pee Dee Coalition is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to the reduction of sexual assault, family violence, and child abuse, and to the needs of its victims. The Coalition will receive a $20,000 grant to help fund parenting classes through Parent Education Parent Support and the 24-hour Parent Helpline.

Special Olympics Illinois (Normal, Ill.) - Special Olympics Illinois provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. A $25,000 grant from Kohl’s will support programming and supplemental activities for the benefit of more than 21,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities, and more than 9,000 young athletes with and without intellectual disabilities.

York County Food Bank (York, Pa.) - The mission of the York County Food Bank is to increase dignified access to nutritious food and community resources that enhance food security in York County. The $30,000 grant from Kohl’s, which comes at a time when more families are struggling to put food on the table due to lasting effects of the pandemic and inflation, will help the food bank provide healthy food options to those in need.

This is the fifth year of Kohl's A Community with Heart program, which began in 2018 as another way for the company, in partnership with local associates, to support issues in communities. Since 2018, Kohl’s Cares has donated more than $24 million to more than 1,000 local nonprofits nationwide through the program during the holiday season.

To learn more about how Kohl’s gives back to communities nationwide, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

