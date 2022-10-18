Kohl’s Helps Customers Ring in the Holiday Season with Wide Assortment of Gifting and Apparel Options for the Entire Family

Today, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) unveiled the top gifting categories and trends available this holiday, making the retailer a go-to destination for shoppers’ needs this season. With new and enhanced gifting offerings in areas like outdoor, smart home technology, apparel, beauty, and pets, combined with the breadth of its full assortment for the entire family, Kohl’s is ready to meet the holiday needs of new and existing customers this year.

"We know our customers have many options to choose from during the holidays, but where Kohl’s stands apart is in our tremendous breadth of categories, mix of national and private label brands, and incredible value differentiators that make shopping at Kohl’s a go-to destination for the season,” said Ron Murray, Kohl’s interim chief merchandising officer. "This year, we’ve expanded our gifting categories with new and popular brands, products and styles that will help customers shop for everyone on their holiday gift list.”

More to Find at Kohl’s

Kohl’s is a one-stop-shop for customers to find gifts, apparel, and other needs at prices for every budget. This season, customers can be confident knowing that they’re finding the top gifts for family and friends at Kohl’s.

Private Label Brands: From relaxed, cozy, head-to-toe apparel, accessories and everyday essentials from Sonoma Goods for Life, SO, Apt. 9 and Jumping Beans, to athleisure and active apparel that will hit all of the right holiday notes from FLX and Tek Gear, Kohl’s private brand portfolio has the leading trends and styles at an incredible value for the entire family.

From relaxed, cozy, head-to-toe apparel, accessories and everyday essentials from Sonoma Goods for Life, SO, Apt. 9 and Jumping Beans, to athleisure and active apparel that will hit all of the right holiday notes from FLX and Tek Gear, Kohl’s private brand portfolio has the leading trends and styles at an incredible value for the entire family. National Brands: Kohl’s also boasts a strong portfolio of must-have national brands that are popular among customers of all ages and demographics. Some key brands include Nike, Levi’s, Under Armour, adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Eddie Bauer, Columbia, Vans, Cole Haan, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and more.

Kohl’s also boasts a strong portfolio of must-have national brands that are popular among customers of all ages and demographics. Some key brands include Nike, Levi’s, Under Armour, adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Eddie Bauer, Columbia, Vans, Cole Haan, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and more. Sephora at Kohl’s: This holiday season marks the first with 600 Sephora at Kohl’s shops open, bringing prestige beauty brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Sol de Janeiro, NARS, Fenty Beauty, OLAPLEX, Too Faced, Yves Saint Laurent and Giorgio Armani to millions of customers who shop Kohl’s this holiday. Each shop boasts a 2,500 square foot immersive beauty experience and an expanded beauty holiday gifting assortment. Sephora at Kohl’s is also available online at Kohls.com, making prestige beauty accessible to all.

More to Wear for Every Occasion

Dressing for holiday events and other gatherings with friends and family are back in full swing, and Kohl’s is the destination for trend-right styles for everyone’s holiday wardrobe.

Elevated Casual: Getting dressed for a day of activities is no problem with Kohl’s new assortment of elevated casual looks from brands like Nine West, Simply Vera Vera Wang, Tommy Hilfiger, Izod and Cole Haan. With versatile options that can take you from the office to a holiday party, Kohl’s has all of the latest trends and styles available this season.

Getting dressed for a day of activities is no problem with Kohl’s new assortment of elevated casual looks from brands like Nine West, Simply Vera Vera Wang, Tommy Hilfiger, Izod and Cole Haan. With versatile options that can take you from the office to a holiday party, Kohl’s has all of the latest trends and styles available this season. Party Ready Clothing: More holiday parties means more opportunities to dress to impress. Kohl’s has elevated its occasion dressing options with today’s latest style preferences. For women, styles include sequin, metallic and velvet dresses, wide leg trousers, faux fur coats, and heeled footwear from brands like Nine West, Draper James RSVP and madden girl. Options for men include suits, ties, button downs, sweaters, and chino pants from brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Hagger, Dockers, and Apt. 9.

More holiday parties means more opportunities to dress to impress. Kohl’s has elevated its occasion dressing options with today’s latest style preferences. For women, styles include sequin, metallic and velvet dresses, wide leg trousers, faux fur coats, and heeled footwear from brands like Nine West, Draper James RSVP and madden girl. Options for men include suits, ties, button downs, sweaters, and chino pants from brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Hagger, Dockers, and Apt. 9. Active and Athleisure Apparel: As active and athleisure apparel continue to be closet staples, Kohl’s is refreshing its activewear assortment with new styles and fabrics from top national brands like Nike, Under Armour, adidas, and Champion, as well as athleisure footwear options from Converse and Vans. Kohl’s private label activewear brands, such as FLX and Tek Gear, also offer on-trend styles and fabrics at an incredible value.

More Gifts to Discover

With a focus on ensuring Kohl’s assortment is filled with apparel and products to meet areas of accelerated customer demand, the company is enhancing its gifting options across the store:

For the Outdoor Enthusiast: With expanded offerings from national brands like Eddie Bauer and Columbia, as well as new outdoor products including Duraflame Stoves, Igloo Coolers, Columbia Tents, GoTrax Electric Bikes, and GCI portable folding chairs, Kohl’s will be the destination to stock up on gifts for all of the outdoor enthusiasts this season.

With expanded offerings from national brands like Eddie Bauer and Columbia, as well as new outdoor products including Duraflame Stoves, Igloo Coolers, Columbia Tents, GoTrax Electric Bikes, and GCI portable folding chairs, Kohl’s will be the destination to stock up on gifts for all of the outdoor enthusiasts this season. Home for the Holidays: Customers are making their homes smarter than ever, and Kohl’s is supporting their needs through new smart home technology, including Amazon and Google smart home products, the new generation Echo Dot smart speaker, and the Amazon Fire 7 kids edition smart tablet. Kohl’s is also offering new audio options, including Victrola Journey record players, Sony speakers and JBL bluetooth earbuds. Kohl’s also has a variety of cozy home products to help make home the place to be this season. From cozy blankets from Koolaburra by Ugg and Cuddl Duds, to holiday decor and keepsake ornaments, Kohl’s has the products to make holiday magic at home.

Customers are making their homes smarter than ever, and Kohl’s is supporting their needs through new smart home technology, including Amazon and Google smart home products, the new generation Echo Dot smart speaker, and the Amazon Fire 7 kids edition smart tablet. Kohl’s is also offering new audio options, including Victrola Journey record players, Sony speakers and JBL bluetooth earbuds. Kohl’s also has a variety of cozy home products to help make home the place to be this season. From cozy blankets from Koolaburra by Ugg and Cuddl Duds, to holiday decor and keepsake ornaments, Kohl’s has the products to make holiday magic at home. Purrfect Products for Pets: Pets have quickly made their way to becoming a top holiday gifting priority for their owners, and Kohl’s is the place to find the best gifts for all furry friends. Customers will discover an array of gifting and holiday options for pets, anchored by brands such as Woof and Koolaburra by Ugg.

Pets have quickly made their way to becoming a top holiday gifting priority for their owners, and Kohl’s is the place to find the best gifts for all furry friends. Customers will discover an array of gifting and holiday options for pets, anchored by brands such as Woof and Koolaburra by Ugg. Unique Gifts to Discover: Earlier this year, Kohl’s unveiled Discover @ Kohl’s, a new in-store and online feature that curates emerging, established, and diverse-owned brands that are new to Kohl’s into seasonally themed areas in the store. Beginning this month, Discover @ Kohl’s will feature female-owned brands such as Pinch Provisions, Tone it Up, and Teleties, as well as other emerging brands like Coalatree, Atticus, and Smiley, which all offer unique and thoughtful gift options for friends and loved ones. Discover @ Kohl’s will also include a "Gifts that Give Back” area, curating brands like Love your Melon, Conscious Step, Colors for Good, Ethic Goods, and Headbands for Hope, which all offer a purpose beyond profit, making gift giving more meaningful this year.

Earlier this year, Kohl’s unveiled Discover @ Kohl’s, a new in-store and online feature that curates emerging, established, and diverse-owned brands that are new to Kohl’s into seasonally themed areas in the store. Beginning this month, Discover @ Kohl’s will feature female-owned brands such as Pinch Provisions, Tone it Up, and Teleties, as well as other emerging brands like Coalatree, Atticus, and Smiley, which all offer unique and thoughtful gift options for friends and loved ones. Discover @ Kohl’s will also include a "Gifts that Give Back” area, curating brands like Love your Melon, Conscious Step, Colors for Good, Ethic Goods, and Headbands for Hope, which all offer a purpose beyond profit, making gift giving more meaningful this year. Top Toys for Kids: Finding the latest toys to check off your kids’ wish list can always be a challenge, but at Kohl’s, customers find the hottest new toys of the season. With over 100 exclusive-to-Kohl’s toys, as well as featuring top brands like LEGO, Melissa & Doug, and Hot Wheels, customers can be confident knowing that they can find the best toys of the season at Kohl’s.

Finding the latest toys to check off your kids’ wish list can always be a challenge, but at Kohl’s, customers find the hottest new toys of the season. With over 100 exclusive-to-Kohl’s toys, as well as featuring top brands like LEGO, Melissa & Doug, and Hot Wheels, customers can be confident knowing that they can find the best toys of the season at Kohl’s. Family Jammies: No holiday is complete without a family photoshoot in matching pajamas. Kohl’s has customers covered with a wide assortment of matching holiday pajama sets from Jammies For Your Families, LC by Lauren Conrad, Cuddl Duds, and more.

No holiday is complete without a family photoshoot in matching pajamas. Kohl’s has customers covered with a wide assortment of matching holiday pajama sets from Jammies For Your Families, LC by Lauren Conrad, Cuddl Duds, and more. Finds for the Kitchen: The holidays offer a great opportunity to gift new solutions for the kitchen. Kohl’s has the top kitchen brands and products, including KitchenAid, Ninja, Cuisinart, Keurig, and more.

The holidays offer a great opportunity to gift new solutions for the kitchen. Kohl’s has the top kitchen brands and products, including KitchenAid, Ninja, Cuisinart, Keurig, and more. Presentville: For all of the fun trinkets and gifts of the season, customers can head to Kohl’s in-store and online Presentville experience where they will find fun board games and puzzles, personalized gifts, stocking stuffers, prank sets, cocktail kits, and more.

For all of the fun trinkets and gifts of the season, customers can head to Kohl’s in-store and online Presentville experience where they will find fun board games and puzzles, personalized gifts, stocking stuffers, prank sets, cocktail kits, and more. Luxe Gifts: For the finer gifts, Kohl’s has a strong assortment of Fine and Silver Jewelry for those special people in our lives. Keep a lookout for trends including stackability, personalization, sentiment, and color, as well as deals focused in diamonds, gold, and silver.

More to Love In-Store

This year, customers are looking to experience the magic of in-store shopping once again. Kohl’s store experience has been elevated for the holidays to inspire guests with branded shops including active and outdoor, and created in-aisle space to highlight popular gifting items.

And, just in time for holiday shopping, Kohl’s is opening four new stores in San Angelo, Texas; Morgantown, W.Va.; Tacoma, Wash.; and Lenox, Mass.

More Ways to Shop and Save

As the busy holiday season approaches, Kohl’s is helping customers save more and get their gifts quickly when shopping both in-store and on Kohls.com.

Savings Opportunities to Bring More Joy: With holiday deals starting in October, and running throughout the season, customers can feel confident knowing they are finding the top savings at Kohl’s. Combined with Kohl’s unmatched value offerings, such as Kohl’s Cash, Kohl’s Rewards and Kohl’s Card, holiday shoppers will find numerous ways to save on all key gifting categories.

With holiday deals starting in October, and running throughout the season, customers can feel confident knowing they are finding the top savings at Kohl’s. Combined with Kohl’s unmatched value offerings, such as Kohl’s Cash, Kohl’s Rewards and Kohl’s Card, holiday shoppers will find numerous ways to save on all key gifting categories. Conveniences That Make Shopping Easy: From tools like Kohls.com and the Kohl’s App - which also manages customers’ offers, Kohl’s Rewards and Kohl’s Cash in their digital wallet - that make shopping from anywhere a breeze, to fast and free store pick up options for Kohls.com orders with buy online, pick up in store, self-pick up and buy online, ship to store - it’s never been easier to shop Kohl’s for the holidays.

For more Kohl’s holiday news, visit the Kohl’s Holiday Press Room.

