Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program Donates Over $500,000 to Local Nonprofits

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced over $500,000 in total donations to more than 25 nonprofits serving families in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties through the Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program. Nonprofits receiving grants provide local support across a number of causes including physical and mental health, access to the arts, environmental sustainability, and creating more equitable opportunities for underserved communities.

The news was announced at the opening of Kohl's new store in downtown Milwaukee.

"As a proud member of the greater Milwaukee area for more than 60 years, there’s no better way to mark the opening of our new store in downtown Milwaukee than by supporting the incredible work these nonprofit organizations are doing to make our communities stronger,” said Christie Raymond, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. "Giving back is at the heart of who we are at Kohl’s, including right here in our hometown. These grants will help nonprofits continue to drive meaningful change and further improve the health and wellness of local families.”

Through the Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program, which launched in 2017, the company has donated more than $3 million to more than 100 nonprofit organizations in the Milwaukee and Waukesha areas via an open-application process. Selected nonprofits receive a grant ranging from $5,000 to $25,000; funding is made possible through Kohl’s Cares® merchandise, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to health and wellness organizations nationwide.

This year’s Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program grant recipients are:

American Heart Association Wisconsin

Black Arts MKE

Blessings in a Backpack Waukesha County

Broadscope Disability Services

College Possible Milwaukee

Family Service Agency of Waukesha County

Food for Health Inc.

FoodRight

Friedens Food Pantry

Groundwork Milwaukee

Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County

Islands of Brilliance

Journey House

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin

Marcus Performing Arts Center

Milwaukee Riverkeeper

New Horizon Center

Pink Umbrella Theatre Company

REDgen

Repairers of the Breach

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

Sojourner Family Peace Center

St. Vincent de Paul Society of Milwaukee

Street Angels

Variety - Children’s Charity of Wisconsin

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts

Wisconsin Humane Society

In total, Kohl’s has donated more than $152 million to nonprofits in the Milwaukee and Waukesha areas through hometown partnerships, Hometown Giving and Kohl’s Volunteer Program. Currently, Kohl’s has 16 hometown partners which support access to art and culture, health and social services, and other opportunities including economic empowerment and neighborhood development.

So far in 2023, Kohl’s and Kohl’s Cares have committed more than $7 million in donations to Milwaukee-area nonprofits. Additionally, Kohl's associates have volunteered over 10,000 hours locally in 2023 through the Kohl’s Volunteer Program, which gives nonprofits grants in recognition of associates’ volunteer time.

Nationwide, Kohl’s continues to support nonprofits with a focus on improving family health and wellness, including the company’s three national partnerships with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Alliance for a Healthier Generation. Kohl’s also provides grants to regional nonprofits across the country through the annual National Giveback Initiative, in addition to supporting causes that associates are passionate about through the Kohl's Volunteer Program. To learn more, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

