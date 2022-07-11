Kohl’s Introduces New Store Experience and Features Must-Have Apparel at Incredible Value this Back to School Season

The start of a new school year means new and exciting adventures for the whole family. And this back to school season, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is the destination for all of the top brands, styles and everyday essentials at an incredible value to prepare everyone for the year ahead. Kohl’s is also getting a fresh look just in time for the school year with the launch of Discover @ Kohl’s – a new store experience that curates new and seasonally relevant brands throughout the store to surprise and inspire customers on their shopping journey. The first Discover @ Kohl’s experience features a designated back to school area that highlights brands that not only offer fun and unique products and supplies for the school year, but also incorporate a give-back purpose.

"The back to school period is always an exciting time for our customers, and our company. This year, we know that value is more important than ever, and Kohl’s is prepared to be the go-to back to school destination with our unique mix of national and private brands that offer style-forward options at every price, as well as our industry-leading value differentiators like Kohl’s Cash and Kohl’s Rewards,” said Christie Raymond, Kohl’s interim chief marketing officer. "We’re also especially excited to offer our customers an enhanced shopping experience full of new brand discovery that will leave our customers feeling inspired and like they found something truly unique at Kohl’s.”

Discover @ Kohl’s Launches, Providing a Unique Selection of Seasonal Brands that Inspire

Just in time for the back to school season, Kohl’s is introducing a new in-store and online experience that is designed to embrace inclusivity, bring discovery and inspiration to every store trip and online visit. Discover @ Kohl’s is a new feature that curates dozens of emerging, established, and diverse-owned brands that are new to Kohl’s, into different seasonal areas throughout the store in 600 locations, and highlighted online on Kohls.com. From July through October, Discover @ Kohl’s areas will include Back to School, Get Outside, Fall Family Fun, and For Women By Women, a collection of female-founded activewear. Discover @ Kohl’s areas will be positioned throughout the store, and will also maintain a consistent presence by Kohl’s Amazon Returns, which will feature a rotating assortment of gifts that give back, such as Our Gorongosa Coffee, a coffee program that donates 100% of its profits from every purchase to the Gorongosa Project in Mozambique, Africa. The Gorongosa Project works with the Gorongosa community to create sustainable initiatives that benefit their communities, environment, and economy.

"We couldn’t be more excited to introduce customers to Discover @ Kohl’s this back to school season. The experience is not only designed to inspire, intrigue and bring a new sense of exploration to Kohl’s, but it also contributes to our overarching efforts to modernize, transform and elevate our store and online experience for our customers,” said Ron Murray, Kohl’s interim chief merchandising officer. "Discover @ Kohl’s has also given us the opportunity to partner with truly unique and emerging brands that are hard to find anywhere else, and brands customers will feel good about purchasing from. In fact, Discover @ Kohl’s has paved the way for us to introduce over 30 new diverse and women-owned brands just this year.”

For Kohl’s back to school customers, the Back to School discovery area will feature brands, products and school supplies that kids and parents can feel good about as they head into a new school year. Brands like Ivory Ella, Yoobi and Teleties offer a purpose beyond profits.

Ivory Ella, known for fun and cozy sweatshirts, tees and other apparel, also donates 10% of all its net profits to organizations like Save the Elephants.

Yoobi, a brand that offers colorful and unique school supplies, donates a school supply item to a child in need in the U.S. for every item sold.

Teleties, a company that created revolutionary hair ties that doubles as stackable bracelets, also donates a portion of its proceeds to Force, a non-profit organization that improves the lives of those affected by hereditary cancers.

Discover @ Kohl’s will be featured in more than 600 stores, and online at Kohls.com. Discover @ Kohl’s areas will continue to be rotated and updated every quarter to highlight relevant seasonal moments and new, emerging brands at Kohl’s.

Kohl’s has the Must-Have Looks for the Back to School Season

Everyone wants to look their best and feel prepared for a new school year, and Kohl’s is the place to stock up on all of the must-have apparel of the season. From oversized sweatshirts and graphic tees, to high top sneakers and ’90s baggy jeans, Kohl’s has all of the top brands, styles and everyday essentials to feel confident and cool this year. Plus, with Kohl’s unique value offerings including Kohl’s Cash, Kohl’s Rewards and Kohl’s Card, customers can find incredible prices and savings on the must-have brands and styles for the year ahead.

Must-Have Active: There’s nothing easier than throwing on a matching sweatsuit set from your favorite activewear brand, or pairing leggings with an oversized sweatshirt on a day when kids just want to roll out of bed and head to school. With a large, dedicated assortment of activewear options from top national brands like Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Champion, and Kohl’s private label athleisure brands, FLX and Tek Gear, getting dressed this year will be easier than ever.

There’s nothing easier than throwing on a matching sweatsuit set from your favorite activewear brand, or pairing leggings with an oversized sweatshirt on a day when kids just want to roll out of bed and head to school. With a large, dedicated assortment of activewear options from top national brands like Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Champion, and Kohl’s private label athleisure brands, FLX and Tek Gear, getting dressed this year will be easier than ever. Must-Have Denim: With denim being the foundation of kids’ and teens’ back to school wardrobe, Kohl’s is ensuring that its assortment of denim includes all styles, fits, and price points from great brands including SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, Jumping Beans, Levi’s, Wrangler, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Popular denim styles customers will find at Kohl’s include baggy and mom jeans, overalls, and more.

With denim being the foundation of kids’ and teens’ back to school wardrobe, Kohl’s is ensuring that its assortment of denim includes all styles, fits, and price points from great brands including SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, Jumping Beans, Levi’s, Wrangler, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Popular denim styles customers will find at Kohl’s include baggy and mom jeans, overalls, and more. Must-Have Essentials: Kohl’s knows the essentials such as basic pants, long sleeves, tees, tanks, uniforms and other basics get kids – and parents – through the year. At Kohl’s, customers can stock up on quality, core wardrobe staples at a great price. Kohl’s proprietary brands like SO, Jumping Beans, Little Co. by Lauren Conrad, and Sonoma Goods for Life offer incredible style and value while popular national brands such as Hurley, Vans, Nike, Under Armour and adidas, all offer the basics and essentials that can be mixed, matched and layered for easy school outfitting.

Kohl’s knows the essentials such as basic pants, long sleeves, tees, tanks, uniforms and other basics get kids – and parents – through the year. At Kohl’s, customers can stock up on quality, core wardrobe staples at a great price. Kohl’s proprietary brands like SO, Jumping Beans, Little Co. by Lauren Conrad, and Sonoma Goods for Life offer incredible style and value while popular national brands such as Hurley, Vans, Nike, Under Armour and adidas, all offer the basics and essentials that can be mixed, matched and layered for easy school outfitting. Must-Have Tees: Tees are a great way for kids to show off their personality and style and they are the perfect option for everyday wear. Kohl’s has a wide assortment of tees for every interest, including licensed graphic tees like kids’ favorite Disney characters, Jurassic Park, Lightyear, Minecraft, and Spiderman, as well as style-forward tees such as retro sport polos, raglan and varsity inspired tees.

Tees are a great way for kids to show off their personality and style and they are the perfect option for everyday wear. Kohl’s has a wide assortment of tees for every interest, including licensed graphic tees like kids’ favorite Disney characters, Jurassic Park, Lightyear, Minecraft, and Spiderman, as well as style-forward tees such as retro sport polos, raglan and varsity inspired tees. Must-Have Sneakers: Kids are always looking to put their best foot forward for a new school year, and there’s no better way to do that than in a new pair of shoes. From Nike Air Max and adidas Grand Court, to Converse and Vans platform hi-tops, to Skechers Ultra Flex, Kohl’s offers a selection of footwear and sneakers for everybody.

Kids are always looking to put their best foot forward for a new school year, and there’s no better way to do that than in a new pair of shoes. From Nike Air Max and adidas Grand Court, to Converse and Vans platform hi-tops, to Skechers Ultra Flex, Kohl’s offers a selection of footwear and sneakers for everybody. Must-Have Backpacks: The back to school outfit isn’t complete without a new backpack. Kohl’s offers a variety of stylish, cool and functional backpacks including options from Nike, adidas and Jansport, as well as licensed character backpacks that allow kids to show off their personality.

Kohl’s Introduces New Brands and Gender Neutral Assortments to Drive Inclusivity & Representation

Kohl’s wants to make sure every child feels reflected and included when shopping for back to school. Since 2019, Kohl’s has been a leader in providing adaptive apparel for kids that offer thoughtfully designed features like abdominal access and sensory-friendly and wheelchair-friendly options. This year’s adaptive kids collection continues to grow with new styles that kids with disabilities can wear and feel stylish, on trend, and confident as they head into a new school year.

Kohl’s is also launching a new partnership with Billy Footwear just in time for the school year. Billy Footwear offers mainstream shoes that are functional, fashionable, and inclusive for everyone. With zippers that go along the side of the shoes and around the toe, the upper of each shoe can open and fold over completely. The foot can be placed in the shoe footbed unobstructed and a zipper-pull closes and secures the foot. Fashion meets function with Billy Footwear and Kohl’s is proud to expand its footwear portfolio to include the brand this year.

Plus, this back to school season, Kohl’s is offering new styles of gender-neutral kids apparel through its private label brands, Jumping Beans, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, and continues to introduce new gender neutral styles through Little Co. by Lauren Conrad – a brand that has woven gender neutrality into its brand DNA. The collections offer an assortment of apparel that give kids the freedom of style expression without gender labels.

Find More Style, More Savings at Kohl’s this Back to School Season

This back to school season, customers won’t have to sacrifice style for savings. Customers can choose from a wide assortment of kid-favorite clothing and gear to express their own individual style without having to break the bank by leveraging Kohl’s unmatched value. Customers can expect to find all the great ways to save and spend wisely with Kohl’s Card, Kohl’s Cash and the newly enhanced Kohl’s Rewards program.

Kohl’s Rewards: Customers who sign up for Kohl’s Rewards earn 5% Kohl’s Rewards every day, on every purchase (that’s $5 for every $100 spent!), and personalized deals and perks throughout the year. Plus, Kohl’s newly enhanced Kohl’s Rewards program offers all rewards members that use their Kohl’s Card an elevated earn rate of 7.5% Kohl’s Rewards on every purchase – that’s 50% more rewards! For details, terms and to sign up, visit kohls.com/rewards.

Customers who sign up for Kohl’s Rewards earn 5% Kohl’s Rewards every day, on every purchase (that’s $5 for every $100 spent!), and personalized deals and perks throughout the year. Plus, Kohl’s newly enhanced Kohl’s Rewards program offers all rewards members that use their Kohl’s Card an elevated earn rate of 7.5% Kohl’s Rewards on every purchase – that’s 50% more rewards! For details, terms and to sign up, visit kohls.com/rewards. Kohl’s Cash: Customers shopping during a Kohl’s Cash earn period get $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent. Customers earn Kohl’s Cash regardless of how they pay for their purchases. Earned Kohl’s Cash coupons can be used on eligible purchases during redeem periods on all eligible Kohl’s items, making shopping at Kohl’s the best value around. Terms and exclusions apply. Not valid on Sephora at Kohls.

Customers shopping during a Kohl’s Cash earn period get $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent. Customers earn Kohl’s Cash regardless of how they pay for their purchases. Earned Kohl’s Cash coupons can be used on eligible purchases during redeem periods on all eligible Kohl’s items, making shopping at Kohl’s the best value around. Terms and exclusions apply. Not valid on Sephora at Kohls. Kohl’s Card: Kohl’s Card customers save more with extra savings offers throughout the year — and that’s on top of Kohl’s already incredible sale prices. Apply for a Kohl's Card today, online or in store. Offers subject to credit approval. Some exclusions may apply.

Conveniences Made Easier at Kohl’s

Kohl’s is helping customers save time during the busy back to school season, and year-round, with easy, seamless conveniences —regardless of when and how customers want to shop.

Digital Experience: Kohl’s knows families are busy, so Kohl’s offers digital conveniences on Kohls.com to make finding everything on your back-to-school shopping list a breeze. Customers can browse the customized back to school page online for curated assortments of top product categories, as well as download a back to school checklist to ensure nothing is forgotten.

Kohl’s knows families are busy, so Kohl’s offers digital conveniences on Kohls.com to make finding everything on your back-to-school shopping list a breeze. Customers can browse the customized back to school page online for curated assortments of top product categories, as well as download a back to school checklist to ensure nothing is forgotten. Kohl’s App and Kohl’s Pay, for Shopping on the Go: Kohl’s App features the option to scan and store Kohl’s gift cards, Kohl’s Cash and savings offers, and easily manage and redeem Kohl’s Rewards in the mobile wallet for easy access at checkout. Customers can also pay quickly and easily when they use Kohl’s Pay, which connects to a Kohl’s Card account and allows them to apply offers and coupons, such as Kohl’s Rewards, Kohl’s Cash and pay with one scan.

Check out everything Kohl’s has to offer this back to school season in one of Kohl’s 1,100 stores across the country or online at Kohls.com

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its strategy and its vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity and inclusion pledges, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005153/en/