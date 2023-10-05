Kohl’s Kicks Off Holiday Shopping With 3-Day Deal Dash, October 9th to 11th

Today, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced the start of holiday savings with the return of its Deal Dash event - with an additional day to save this year - featuring three days of incredible deals for all customers beginning next Monday, Oct. 9 and running through Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Kohl’s more than 1,100 stores and on Kohls.com.

"We know shoppers are starting to shop and plan for the holidays earlier, and our customers loved our Deal Dash event last year, so are we bringing it back, making it longer and packing it with even more great deals and more ways to stretch your dollar at Kohl’s,” said Christie Raymond, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. "From deal seekers looking to grab must-have gifts for family and friends to festive hosts looking to deck their halls and home, everyone will find more savings at Kohl’s during our kick off to the holidays, and all season long.”

For those looking to get a head start on their holiday shopping, the 3-Day Deal Dash event will feature thousands of incredible deals for everyone to enjoy across the latest toys, kitchen appliances, luggage, decor, and more. The event will also feature great discounts on top national brands like Nike, adidas and Levi’s, as well as only-at-Kohl's brands and products including Sonoma Goods for Life, Nine West and more. Just a few of the great deals during the 3-Day Deal Dash include:

30% off select Pre School toys

30% off select Nerf items

20% off select LEGO

30% off holiday decor, select styles

40% off outerwear for the family, select styles

$39.99 and under boots and shoes for the family, select styles

$113.89 Bissell Little Green Proheat carpet clearing machine (model 2513G)

$109.99 PowerXL Vortex Pro 8 Qt Air Fryer

$19.99 Dash kitchen appliances

$64.99 Crockpot 7-qt. Cook & Carry Countdown Slow Cooker

$129.99 JBL Charge 5 portable waterproof speaker

$54.99 Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 16GB Tablet

$54.99 Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Smart Home Hub

$39.99 Amazon Fire 7 16GB Tablet

Unbeatable Value, Only at Kohl’s: During the 3-Day Dash event, customers can save even more on qualifying purchases with a 15% off coupon plus they can stack an additional $10 off a minimum $50 purchase, and can earn $10 in Kohl’s Cash coupons for every $50 spent? – a value that you’ll only find at Kohl’s this year. Kohls.com shoppers will also enjoy free shipping with no purchase minimum to make the start of holiday shopping more convenient than ever.

Exclusive Savings Kohl’s Rewards Members: Customers enrolled in the free Kohl’s Rewards** loyalty program will receive additional exclusive offers, including $10 off $50 a qualifying home purchase* and $10 off $50 qualifying toy and novelty gifts purchase*. Rewards members also earn 5% Kohl’s Rewards on every purchase at Kohl’s (excluding gift cards), and receive personalized deals and perks throughout the year. Kohl's Card™ shoppers can save even more and take an extra 30%, 20%, or 15% off during Kohl’s 3-Day Dash Deal, and Kohl's Card shoppers enrolled in Kohl's Rewards earn an elevated 7.5% rewards earn rate on purchases at Kohl's (excluding gift cards), terms and exclusions apply. Start receiving benefits today and sleigh this holiday season by signing up for free at Kohls.com/Rewards.

Get Gifts Fast: Kohl’s is taking the hassle out of holiday shopping with more than 1,100 stores across the country and easy store pick up options, including self-pick up, for gifts purchased on Kohls.com or through the Kohl’s App.

Discover great gifts for the whole family this season at your nearest Kohl’s store, or online at Kohls.com.

*Terms and exclusions apply. Refer to the specific offers for details and exclusions.

?Kohl’s Cash not valid on Sephora. Kohl's Cash terms and exclusions apply. Earn amount of Kohl's Cash is approximate and may vary if additional coupons are applied to the purchase transaction. See coupon or ask an associate for details.

**Visit Kohls.com/Rewards for program details and terms and conditions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes,” "anticipates,” "plans,” "may,” "intends,” "will,” "should,” "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s then current views and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl’s undertakes no obligation to update them.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer built on a foundation that combines great brands, incredible value and convenience for our customers. Kohl's serves millions of families in our more than 1,100 stores in 49 states, online at Kohls.com, and through our Kohl's App. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231005709510/en/