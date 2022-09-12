Kohl’s Launches Adaptive Apparel for Adults, Bolstering its Inclusive Offerings for the Entire Family

Today, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced the launch of adaptive product offerings for adults offering individuals, regardless of ability, the access to style-forward, quality dressing options at a great value. The collection, designed in partnership with GAMUT Management - a leading consulting and talent management company for people with disabilities, includes thoughtfully integrated garment features with ease and comfort at the forefront. Available now on Kohls.com, customers will discover women’s adaptive products across Kohl’s private-label brands Sonoma Goods for Life, Tek Gear, and SO, and men’s offerings in both Sonoma Goods for Life and Tek Gear, as well as an assortment from Tommy Hilfiger.

"Kohl's is proud to expand our adaptive assortments and offer inclusive collections for the entire family,” said Ron Murray, Kohl’s interim chief merchandising officer. "At Kohl’s, we understand how important it is to ensure all of our customers and associates are able to celebrate their personal style and independence in a way that meets their individual needs. Our adult adaptive collection is about creating apparel that is accessible to everyone, regardless of age or ability, and serving more of our customers with disabilities. We’re happy to offer adaptive designs that provide everybody the opportunity to express themselves, without sacrificing comfort and ease.”

Designed to empower people with disabilities with confidence and self-expression, Kohl’s adult adaptive products recognize the unique needs of the customer making everyday realities a little easier and more rewarding. Featuring different functionalities in each garment, Kohl’s adult adaptive apparel was created with three core principles in mind:

Physical Functionality - Each piece is made with a focus on ease of dressing, promoting independence and increased wear-ability. This comes to life through attributes that allow increased functionality, such as wider necklines and plackets at shoulder seams for easier accessibility, as well as functional leg openings and built-in waistline adjust-ability for seated comfort.

- Each piece is made with a focus on ease of dressing, promoting independence and increased wear-ability. This comes to life through attributes that allow increased functionality, such as wider necklines and plackets at shoulder seams for easier accessibility, as well as functional leg openings and built-in waistline adjust-ability for seated comfort. Comfort First - Each piece is designed with a focus on comfort of the wearer, with the inside of the garment being soft and smooth. By incorporating soft fabrics, using heat sealed tags and engineering extra features to ensure all details are comfortable against the skin, Kohl's design team was able to create comfortable and soft options for adult customers.

- Each piece is designed with a focus on comfort of the wearer, with the inside of the garment being soft and smooth. By incorporating soft fabrics, using heat sealed tags and engineering extra features to ensure all details are comfortable against the skin, Kohl's design team was able to create comfortable and soft options for adult customers. Everyday Staples - With the launch of foundational garments, Kohl’s adult adaptive apparel extends the useability of customers’ wardrobes. The collection offers everyday, foundational offerings, including regular fit denim jeans, active leggings, long and short sleeve base layer t-shirts and sweatshirts.

Kohl’s adult adaptive assortment spans new, as well as existing, categories and brands. Kohl’s Sonoma Goods for Life adaptive women’s collection will feature crew and v-neck long sleeve shirts, and crewneck sweatshirts, as well as straight leg jeans and long leggings. Kohl’s Sonoma Goods for Life adaptive men’s collection will feature flannel tops, short and long sleeve solid tees, henleys, joggers and regular fit jeans. Tek Gear activewear will feature women’s long sleeve performance tees, active leggings, ultrasoft fleece sweatshirts, jackets and joggers. Tek Gear men’s products will offer ultrasoft fleece hoodies and pants, Dry Tek tees and shorts and Tricot pants. In addition, Kohl’s SO adaptive women’s collection will include lounge leggings, crew neck and pocket tees, as well as joggers, jeggings and denim shorts.

From initial concept through design, the adaptive assortment was carefully crafted with the customer at the center. Kohl’s and GAMUT Management teamed up to host Fit Focus Groups with people with disabilities, which provided valuable insights that enabled Kohl’s design team to ensure we offer an assortment of products that are thoughtful, functional and feature everyday, trend-relevant styles.

"In America, more than 41 million people live with a disability, and yet people with disabilities have historically had limited-access to fashionable and functional apparel that meets their individual needs,” said Michelle A. Banks, Kohl’s chief diversity and inclusion officer. "At Kohl’s, we believe we can create lasting change by offering relevant products and designs that are meaningful to our customers. By listening to customers across the country, Kohl’s innovative design team was able to create new apparel that provides new options for adults with disabilities and we look forward to continuing to expand in this market to address the growing needs of our customers.”

Kohl’s adult adaptive collection is the latest step from Kohl’s to make progress on the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion goal to offer more relevant products that help more customers see themselves reflected and represented in Kohl’s brands.

"As we continue to work toward a future of true inclusion in retail, we are proud of the work Kohl’s has done with GAMUT Management to understand the needs of people with disabilities in product development,” said Mindy Scheier, GAMUT Management founder and CEO. "Kohl’s development of adaptive clothing in an authentic way is evidence that the fashion industry is listening, and we are honored to collaborate with Kohl's to help expand adaptive options for the entire family.”

Adaptive Product Offerings for the Entire Family

The expansion into adult adaptive apparel comes following the success of Kohl’s kids adaptive apparel collections, featured across four of the company’s private-label brands, Jumping Beans, Tek Gear, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life. In addition, Kohl’s has launched partnerships with BILLY Footwear and Stride Rite, offering mainstream shoes that are functional, fashionable, and inclusive for everyone. Further committed to the development of our customers, Kohl's offers adaptive toy options from some of the most popular brands in our portfolio, including Helping Hands Fine Motor Tool Set Toy and Foxmind Go Pop! Roundo.

Presenting Sponsor of Runway of Dreams Foundation Fashion Show

Founded on the basis that clothing is a basic human need, the Runway of Dreams Foundation develops, delivers and supports programs and events that celebrate people’s differences, break down stereotypes, highlight the need for mainstream adaptive apparel and showcase people with disabilities in fashion.

A proud sponsor of Runway of Dreams since 2019, Kohl’s will serve as presenting sponsor of the Runway of Dreams 2022 Fashion Show to support their efforts in fashion inclusivity. The Show, taking place the evening of Monday, September 12, will showcase adaptive clothing and footwear on over 60 models with varying disabilities and backgrounds, from leading brands such as Kohl's. To view the livestream, click here.

