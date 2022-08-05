Kohl’s Partners with the Buffalo David Bitton Brand to Introduce Premium Denim for Customers

Today, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) has announced a new partnership with Buffalo David Bitton, which is owned by Iconix International, to bring premium and responsibly-made denim styles to customers just in time for fall. Available through January, 2023 in over 600 stores and online at Kohls.com, Kohl's brings Buffalo David Bitton, a leading denim brand celebrating its 50th anniversary, to customers with styles and fits for men and women. The addition of the Buffalo David Bitton brand comes as Kohl’s continues to diversify and bolster its denim assortment with premium and style-led offerings for the casual lifestyle.

"Buffalo Jeans is the perfect addition to our denim lineup this fall as we look to provide more offerings that support our customer’s evolving casual lifestyle,” said Ron Murray, Kohl’s interim chief merchandising officer. "The brand’s focus on creating craftsmanship-quality denim with unprecedented style is the perfect complement to our existing and new denim brands. We know our customers will love Buffalo Jeans’ assortment of premium denim in today’s latest styles, and will naturally become wardrobe staples this fall and winter.”

Founded in 1972 in France and made famous in Canada, Buffalo David Bitton is a denim brand that has become a canvas for individuality and outspoken style. The brand offers perfect fits, the finest fabrics, and timeless washes. Styles available at Kohl’s include straight and slim leg for men, as well as wide leg, bootcut and mom jeans for women. The assortment also features other apparel including shackets for women and tops for men.

"We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Kohl’s to bring Buffalo Jeans to millions more customers across the country,” said Brent Unger, executive vice president of Centric Brands. "At a time when men and women are looking to fill their closets with fewer, but more quality wardrobe staples, Buffalo Jeans provides the perfect pair of denim with premium fabric, fits and washes that can be dressed up or down depending on the day. It’s the type of clothing item people will wear weekly and we’re excited that more Kohl’s customers will have the opportunity to experience the difference of Buffalo Jeans.”

Buffalo David Bitton is joined by the newly announced Levi’s SilverTab collection to create an in-store denim destination experience for customers this back to school and fall season. The denim destination will be featured in over 600 stores adjacent to Sephora at Kohl’s in an area designed to showcase new and seasonally relevant brands. It will feature denim and apparel in today’s latest styles and fits from Buffalo David Bitton and Levi’s SilverTab, with sizes ranging from kids to adults.

The addition of the Buffalo David Bitton brand to Kohl’s portfolio reinforces the company’s commitment to evolving its assortments with premium and style-led offerings to support customers’ casual lifestyle. It joins other customer favorite brands including Sephora, Calvin Klein and Draper James RSVP, and builds on Kohl’s robust denim assortment from brands such as Levi’s and Levi’s SilverTab, Sonoma Goods for Life, SO, LC Lauren Conrad, Wrangler, and more.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its strategy and its vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity and inclusion pledges, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

About Buffalo David Bitton

Buffalo David Bitton is an iconic brand rooted in high-quality denim pieces ranging in style, fit and function for everyone and anyone — as Buffalo would say, "We Are Denim”. Founded in France and brought to Montreal 50 years ago, Buffalo is a global fashion brand offering a strong denim collection along with a complete assortment of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. Buffalo is committed to its heritage of making the best quality fashion. Buffalo has continued to become a canvas for individuality and outspoken style.

For more information on Buffalo David Bitton, please visit Buffalojeans.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About Iconix

Iconix International Inc. owns, licenses, and markets a diversified portfolio of athletic, heritage and other consumer brands, including UMBRO®, PONY®, STARTER®, OCEAN PACIFIC®, DANSKIN®, LEE COOPER® and ECKO UNLTD. ®. In addition, Iconix provides brand management, licensing, and other advisory services to owners of brand IP on a global basis. The Company licenses its and third-party brands to a network of leading retailers, manufacturers and other operators that touch every major segment of retail distribution in both the U.S. and worldwide. Through its in-house business development, strategy, merchandising, advertising, and public relations departments, Iconix manages these brands to drive higher consumer awareness, broader commercial reach, and greater brand valuations.

For more information, please visit Iconixbrand.com.

About Centric Brands LLC.

Centric Brands LLC is a global leading lifestyle brand collective that has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. Centric designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, Spyder®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Joe’s Jeans®, Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, and IZOD® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; Coach®, Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, All Saints®, Frye®, Timberland®, Hunter®, and Jessica Simpson® in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates Zac Posen®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Avirex®, Fiorelli®, and Taste Beauty® and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company’s products are sold through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Asia, Europe, Montreal, and Toronto. Centric Brands social impact efforts are centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business. Through our collective volunteerism and contributions, we are dedicated to making a caring and lasting impact on the world around us.

For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005387/en/