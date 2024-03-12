12.03.2024 12:37:28

Kohl's Partners With WHP Global For Babies"R"Us

(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS), an omnichannel retailer, Tuesday announced that it is partnering with WHP Global, the owner of the Babies"R"Us brand.

With this partnership, the retailer will bring baby gear, furniture, activity, and more to its customers. The first Babies"R"Us shops will open in Kohl's this August with Kohl's planning to open around 200 stores in fall.

Additionally, Kohl's will become the exclusive retailer for the Babies"R"Us at Kohl's registry online and Kohl's Rewards members will earn rewards for their purchases in Babies"R"Us stores both online as well as offline.

They can also redeem Kohl's Cash on all merchandise during designated Kohl's Cash events throughout the year.

In pre-market activity, Kohl's shares are trading at $27.80, up 2.24% on the New York Stock Exchange.

