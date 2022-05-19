|
19.05.2022 13:37:20
Kohl's Q1 Profit Misses Estimates, Comps. Down 5.2%; Updates 2022 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) said the year has started out below its expectations. Following a strong start to the quarter with positive low-single digits comps through late March, sales considerably weakened in April. Comparable sales declined 5.2%, for the quarter. Looking forward, the company continues to expect business to improve as the year progresses, with growth in the second half.
"Regarding our review of strategic alternatives, we continue to engage with multiple interested parties. We have formally communicated the specific procedures for the submission of actionable bids due in the coming weeks. We continue with our detailed diligence phase and are pleased with the number of parties who recognize the value of our business and plan," said Michelle Gass, CEO.
The company also updated its full year 2022 financial outlook. Net sales is now expected to be in the range of flat to an increase of 1% from prior year. Earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $6.45 to $6.85, excluding any non-recurring charges. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $7.18, for fiscal year.
First quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.11 compared to $1.05, last year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Earnings totaled $14 million, or $0.11 per share compared with $14 million, or $0.09 per share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 4.4% to $3.72 billion from $3.89 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $3.68 billion in revenue.
Shares of Kohl's were down 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kohl's Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18.05.22
|Ausblick: Kohls präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Kohls legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.02.22
|Ausblick: Kohls zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Kohls präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.01.22
|Kohl's-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Finanzinvestoren bieten wohl 9 Milliarden US-Dollar für US-Handelskette Kohl's (dpa-AFX)
|
24.01.22
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Kohl's mit Kursfeuerwerk wegen Übernahmefantasie (dpa-AFX)
|
24.01.22
|DGAP-News: Engine Capital Sends Letter to the Board of Directors of Kohl's Regarding Credible Offer to Purchase the Company at Substantial Premium (EQS Group)
|
29.11.21
|Kohls Witwe unterliegt im Streit um Millionen-Entschädigung (Tagesschau)
Analysen zu Kohl's Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kohl's Corp.
|38,85
|-15,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStagflationsängste: Wall Street beendet Sitzung niedriger -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich klar auf rotem Terrain -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Verluste abschütteln, wogegen der deutsche Markt kräftig unter Druck stand. Die US-Börsen schlugen am Donnerstag den Weg nach unten ein. Auch an Asiens Börse waren teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.