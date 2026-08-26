Kohl's Aktie

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WKN: 884195 / ISIN: US5002551043

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26.08.2026 14:03:37

Kohl's Q2 Revenue Slips, Lifts Annual Outlook; Stock Down Over 5% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corporation (KSS), a department store retail chain, on Wednesday posted a drop in net earnings and revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. In addition, the company has revised up its annual outlook.

For the three-month period to August 1, Kohl's Corporation posted net profit of $151 million, or $1.28 per share, less than $153 million, or $1.35 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, earnings were $151 million, or $1.28 per share, higher than $64 million, or $0.56 per share a year ago.  

Operating income stood at $261 million as against $279 million in the previous year. Total revenue was $3.515 billion, less than last year's $3.546 billion in fiscal 2025.

In addition, the company noted that it has decided to restart share repurchases of up to $100 million in 2026 under the existing $3 billion authorization.

As announced on August 18, the board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on September 23 to the shareholders of record as of September 9.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Kohl's has revised up its outlook, which includes the benefit of IEEPA tariff refunds received in the second quarter.

For fiscal 2026, the retail chain now anticipates adjusted profit of $1.80 to $2.40 per share, compared with the earlier expectation of $1 to $1.60 per share. The company now projects net sales and comparable sales growth in the range of negative 1.5% to flat, compared with the prior guidance of negative 2% to flat.  

For fiscal 2025, Kohl's had posted adjusted income of $1.62 per share, on net sales of $14.8 billion.

For fiscal 2026, the retailer reaffirmed its annual capital expenditure outlook of $350 million to $400 million.

KSS was down by 5.89% at $16.63 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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