Kohl’s Recognized as 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR program has presented the national retailer with the 2023 Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence, which is their highest honor and is reserved for ENERGY STAR partners demonstrating outstanding leadership, year over year. The EPA recognizes partners with the Sustained Excellence Award if they have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition. Of the more than 160 companies named a 2023 Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence, Kohl’s is one of only four retailers on the Energy Management list and one of 37 companies to have been named to the list 10+ consecutive years.

As an ENERGY STAR member since 1998, Kohl’s understands the importance of energy efficiency for its customers, shareholders and the environment. Kohl’s is committed to conserving energy by implementing innovative solutions that reduce operating expenses while also encouraging long-term sustainability to reduce Kohl’s impact on the environment.

As of November 2022, Kohl’s has earned ENERGY STAR Certification at more than 1,000 locations. With more than 50 of Kohl’s buildings earning certification in 2022, the company also became an Executive Member of Certification Nation.

Kohl’s continues to build on additional energy-saving programs, including:

Completing more than 100 interior and exterior LED retrofit projects at Kohl’s locations in 2022, which are projected to save approximately 21 million kWh (equivalent to nearly 3,000 homes’ electricity use for one year). By the end of 2025, Kohl’s will have LED lighting installed at all of the company’s properties.

Replacing HVAC units at more than 50 stores in 2022, which are projected to save more than 2.4M kWh.

Hosting more than 160 solar arrays around the country totaling more than 200,000 solar panels for more than 51 MW of solar energy installed. Kohl’s is also in the process of deploying rooftop solar on 15 store locations across Arizona and Illinois, which will increase Kohl’s installed solar capacity by 10.4%, to a total of nearly 57 MW. Once completed, the total projected annual electricity generated by Kohl's solar system will be equivalent to the annual average electricity use of more than approximately 6,000 homes.

Installing more than 375 electric vehicle charging spots spread across 170 locations since 2011, which have provided more than 105,000 charging sessions per year to our customers and associates. The charging stations provided by Kohl’s powers more than 809,000 miles of driving and have saved more than 36,000 gallons of gasoline annually.

Kohl’s has also been included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) by S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for the last five years and been recognized for our Climate Change Response at the CDP’s Leadership Level for the last four years. As an active member of the EPA’s Green Power Partnership since 2006, we’ve been named to EPA’s Green Power Top 30 Retail list since 2014. Additionally, we’re proud to be ranked fourth among corporate users for the total number of solar installations and 11th for total installed on-site solar capacity by Solar Energy Industries Association. Most recently, Kohl’s was also named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute for the fifth consecutive year.

To learn more about Kohl’s sustainability efforts, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and private brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at energystar.gov/impacts.

