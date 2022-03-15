Kohl’s Recognized by Ethisphere as One of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies

For the fourth consecutive year, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies. In 2022, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 45 industries. Kohl’s is one of only three honorees in the retail industry.

Since 2007, the Ethisphere Institute has honored companies for setting the global standards of business integrity and corporate citizenship. The World's Most Ethical Companies is an annual assessment conducted by Ethisphere that evaluates five key categories of a company, including leadership and reputation; ethics and compliance program; governance; environmental and societal impact; and culture of ethics.

"Kohl’s has a long-standing focus on ESG stewardship. Responsible corporate citizenship and ethical business practices have always been an important part of our company’s values and guides how we interact with our customers, associates and communities,” said Steve Thomas, Kohl’s chief risk and compliance officer. "Kohl’s is honored to be recognized for the fourth consecutive year as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, which showcases our value-based culture with ethics and integrity at the forefront. As we continue to illustrate our commitment to the greater good through all of our ESG efforts, we look forward to making a positive impact throughout communities nationwide.”

"Congratulations to Kohl’s and its associates for their fourth consecutive year of earning this recognition,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change. We commend the Kohl’s team for its dedication to integrity, sustainability, and community, and its commitment to a clear code of ethics.”

To view the full list of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, see here.

Additional information about Kohl’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts and commitment to sustainability can be found on our corporate website, Corporate.Kohls.com. For more details about other ways we’re prioritizing environmental, social and governance programs for the benefit of our associates, customers and other stakeholders, please refer to our 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

About Kohl's

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its strategy and its vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity and inclusion pledges, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005017/en/