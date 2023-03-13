Kohl’s Recognized by Ethisphere as One of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies®

For the fifth consecutive year, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies. In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 46 industries. Kohl’s is one of only three honorees in the retail industry.

The Ethisphere Institute has honored companies for setting the global standards of business integrity and corporate citizenship since 2007. The World's Most Ethical Companies is an annual assessment conducted by Ethisphere that evaluates five key categories of a company, including leadership and reputation; ethics and compliance program; governance; environmental and societal impact; and culture of ethics.

"Kohl’s is thrilled to be recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the fifth consecutive year, which demonstrates our commitment to achieve the highest standards of integrity and performance,” said Steve Thomas, Kohl’s chief risk and compliance officer. "Responsible corporate citizenship is an important part of our company’s values and guides how we interact with our customers, associates and communities. As we continue to uphold ethical standards for ourselves and our partners to maintain fair business practices, we look forward to driving results through our ongoing ESG efforts.”

"Congratulations to Kohl’s and its associates for their fifth consecutive year of earning this recognition,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Erica Salmon Byrne. "Today, consumers look to retailers to remain ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change. We honor the Kohl’s team for its focus on values-based leadership and dedication to making a real impact for their stakeholders."

To view the full list of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies, see here.

Additional information about Kohl’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts and commitment to sustainability can be found on our corporate website, Corporate.Kohls.com. For more details about other ways we’re prioritizing environmental, social and governance programs for the benefit of our associates, customers and other stakeholders, please refer to our 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

