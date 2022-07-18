Kohl’s Reinforces Commitment to Milwaukee Hometown Partners With More Than $2 Million in Donations

As a continuation of the company’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), as well as family health and wellness, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today it is strengthening its support of the Milwaukee community with commitments totaling more than $2 million to eight nonprofit hometown partners. This renewal includes five hometown partners that help advance BIPOC communities, making progress against the company’s commitment to give $20 million in support of diverse communities by 2025. Through Kohl’s Hometown Partnerships, local nonprofits are able to continue programs that provide access to art and culture, health and social services, and other opportunities, including economic empowerment and neighborhood development. With these commitments, Kohl’s will continue its partnerships with Acts Housing, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, Employ Milwaukee, Greater Milwaukee Urban League, Milwaukee Art Museum, Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin, Safe & Sound, and Zoological Society of Milwaukee.

"Kohl’s is committed to serving families in the Milwaukee community, and we are proud to support these organizations that make a positive impact in our hometown,” said Tara Geiter, Kohl’s director of community relations. "Kohl’s hometown partners touch a wide range of social causes, which continue to be a priority for our community. We are excited to help these organizations expand their reach, and we look forward to deepening these hometown partnerships in the years to come.”

"The hometown partnership with Kohl’s has helped us to amplify our reach and expand our workforce development programming impact in multiple areas ranging from digital literacy to transportation solutions to name a few,” said Employ Milwaukee President & CEO Chytania Brown. "We are grateful for the renewal of the partnership and look forward to ongoing collaboration with such a community-minded corporate partner.”

The Milwaukee-based organizations will leverage the donations from Kohl’s to meet the needs of the local community, including but not limited to:

Acts Housing - Kohl's $500,000 grant over two years will help increase the number of Black and Brown individuals and families who receive pre-approval for home loans and who purchase homes for owner-occupancy in Milwaukee. Kohl's funding will help underwrite the continued work of building and executing robust programming, specifically for families who face the most barriers to homeownership, as well as develop workshop series and financial incentives to assist local Milwaukee families. As Acts Housing and Kohl’s near the end of the partnership’s second grant term, as of June, over 4,700 visitors have visited Acts Housing’s website to view virtual orientation, 25 new home loans were administered by Acts Lending and over 200 housewarming baskets were delivered to new homeowners.

Kohl’s Hometown Volunteer Initiative

Kohl's is also a supporter of our hometown partners through our associate volunteering efforts. Through the Kohl’s Volunteer Program, when associates volunteer their time to hometown partners, Kohl’s will donate $50 for each hour served to the benefitting nonprofit, amplifying the impact of their service. Throughout Kohl’s history, the company has given more than $144 million to Milwaukee nonprofits.

To learn more about Kohl’s commitment to local partners in the Milwaukee community, visit Corporate.Kohls.com. For more details about other ways Kohl’s is helping the community for the benefit of our associates, customers and other stakeholders, please refer to our 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

