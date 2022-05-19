Kohl's Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today reported results for the quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Three Months ($ in millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 Change Total revenue $ 3,715 $ 3,887 (4.4 %) Net sales(1) (5.2 %) 69.5 % Gross margin 38.3 % 39.0 % (69) bps Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 1,293 $ 1,170 10.5 % Reported Net income $ 14 $ 14 0 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.09 22 % Non-GAAP(2) Adjusted net income $ 14 $ 165 (92 %) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 1.05 (90 %)

(1) Represents change in Net sales vs. prior year period. (2) Amounts shown for the three months ended April 30, 2022 are GAAP as there are no adjustments to Non-GAAP. These amounts are shown for comparability purposes.

"The year has started out below our expectations. Following a strong start to the quarter with positive low-single digits comps through late March, sales considerably weakened in April as we encountered macro headwinds related to lapping last year’s stimulus and an inflationary consumer environment. We remain committed to our long-term strategy and are encouraged that our updated store experience, with Sephora at Kohl’s shops, delivered positive comparable store sales across these 200 locations for the quarter. We continue to expect our business to improve as the year progresses, with growth in the second half as we benefit from the roll out of 400 additional Sephora stores, enhanced loyalty rewards and further investment in our stores,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer.

"Regarding our review of strategic alternatives, we continue to engage with multiple interested parties. We have formally communicated the specific procedures for the submission of actionable bids due in the coming weeks. We continue with our detailed diligence phase and are pleased with the number of parties who recognize the value of our business and plan,” said Gass.

Updated 2022 Financial Outlook

The Company is updating its full year 2022 financial outlook to include the following:

Net sales is now expected to be in the range of 0% to 1% as compared to the prior year

is now expected to be in the range of 0% to 1% as compared to the prior year Operating margin is now expected to be in the range of 7.0% to 7.2%

is now expected to be in the range of 7.0% to 7.2% Earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $6.45 to $6.85, excluding any non-recurring charges

Process Update

The Kohl’s Board is thoroughly testing the Company’s standalone strategic plan against potential alternatives and has designated its Finance Committee to lead the ongoing review of expressions of interest. The Board engaged Goldman Sachs to conduct a broad process to explore strategic alternatives, which to date has included engagement with over 25 parties. Multiple bidders have been invited to a data room containing over 550,000 pages across over 55,000 documents, as well as meetings with management. While preliminary, non-binding proposals have been received, further diligence is ongoing and the Board has requested fully-financed final bids to be submitted in the coming weeks.

Dividend

As previously announced, on May 10, 2022, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.50 per share. The dividend is payable June 22, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 8, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

About Kohl's

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its strategy and its vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity and inclusion pledges, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

KOHL’S CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data) April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Net sales $ 3,471 $ 3,662 Other revenue 244 225 Total revenue 3,715 3,887 Cost of merchandise sold 2,140 2,233 Gross margin rate 38.3 % 39.0 % Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 1,293 1,170 As a percent of total revenue 34.8 % 30.1 % Depreciation and amortization 200 211 Operating income 82 273 Interest expense, net 68 67 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 201 Income before income taxes 14 5 (Benefit) for income taxes — (9 ) Net income $ 14 $ 14 Average number of shares: Basic 127 154 Diluted 129 156 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.09

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Net income GAAP $ 14 $ 14 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 201 Income tax impact of items noted above — (50 ) Adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $ 14 $ 165 Diluted earnings per share GAAP $ 0.11 $ 0.09 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1.29 Income tax impact of items noted above — (0.33 ) Adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.11 $ 1.05

(1) Amounts shown for the three months ended April 30, 2022 are GAAP as there are no adjustments to Non-GAAP. These amounts are shown for comparability purposes.

KOHL’S CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in Millions) April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 646 $ 1,609 Merchandise inventories 3,736 2,667 Other 381 919 Total current assets 4,763 5,195 Property and equipment, net 7,790 6,653 Operating leases 2,224 2,392 Other assets 476 449 Total assets $ 15,253 $ 14,689 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,679 $ 1,378 Accrued liabilities 1,316 1,289 Current portion of: Long-term debt 164 — Finance leases and financing obligations 108 112 Operating leases 127 159 Total current liabilities 3,394 2,938 Long-term debt 1,746 1,909 Finance leases and financing obligations 2,584 1,473 Operating leases 2,474 2,620 Deferred income taxes 209 242 Other long-term liabilities 390 390 Shareholders' equity 4,456 5,117 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,253 $ 14,689

KOHL’S CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars in Millions) April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 14 $ 14 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 200 211 Share-based compensation 18 12 Deferred income tax expense 2 (65 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 201 Non-cash lease expense 31 38 Other non-cash expense 3 7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Merchandise inventories (668 ) (75 ) Other current and long-term assets (42 ) 31 Accounts payable (4 ) (99 ) Accrued and other long-term liabilities 17 42 Operating lease liabilities (31 ) (39 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (460 ) 278 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (221 ) (59 ) Proceeds from sale of real estate 4 2 Net cash used in investing activities (217 ) (57 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt — 500 Deferred financing costs — (5 ) Treasury stock purchases (158 ) (46 ) Shares withheld for taxes on vested stock-based awards (18 ) (22 ) Dividends paid (63 ) (39 ) Reduction of long-term borrowings — (1,044 ) Premium paid on redemption of debt — (192 ) Finance lease and financing obligation payments (29 ) (33 ) Proceeds from financing obligations 4 — Proceeds from stock option exercises — 1 Other — (3 ) Net cash used in financing activities (264 ) (883 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (941 ) (662 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,587 2,271 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 646 $ 1,609

