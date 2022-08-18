|
Kohl's Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today reported results for the quarter ended July 30, 2022.
KOHL’S CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)
|
July 30,
2022
|
July 31,
2021
|
July 30,
2022
|
July 31,
2021
|
Net sales
|
$
|
3,863
|
|
$
|
4,223
|
|
$
|
7,334
|
|
$
|
7,885
|
|
Other revenue
|
|
224
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
468
|
|
|
449
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
4,087
|
|
|
4,447
|
|
|
7,802
|
|
|
8,334
|
|
Cost of merchandise sold
|
|
2,332
|
|
|
2,426
|
|
|
4,472
|
|
|
4,659
|
|
Gross margin rate
|
|
39.6
|
%
|
|
42.5
|
%
|
|
39.0
|
%
|
|
40.9
|
%
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
|
1,283
|
|
|
1,241
|
|
|
2,576
|
|
|
2,411
|
|
As a percent of total revenue
|
|
31.4
|
%
|
|
27.9
|
%
|
|
33.0
|
%
|
|
28.9
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
206
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
406
|
|
|
421
|
|
Operating income
|
|
266
|
|
|
570
|
|
|
348
|
|
|
843
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
77
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
129
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
201
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
189
|
|
|
508
|
|
|
203
|
|
|
513
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
46
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
117
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
143
|
|
$
|
382
|
|
$
|
157
|
|
$
|
396
|
|
Average number of shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
127
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
153
|
|
Diluted
|
|
128
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
155
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
$
|
2.51
|
|
$
|
1.24
|
|
$
|
2.58
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.11
|
|
$
|
2.48
|
|
$
|
1.22
|
|
$
|
2.55
|
|
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)
|
July 30,
2022
|
July 31,
2021
|
July 30,
2022
|
July 31,
2021
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
$
|
143
|
|
$
|
382
|
|
$
|
157
|
|
$
|
396
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
201
|
|
Income tax impact of items noted above
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(50)
|
|
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
143
|
|
$
|
382
|
|
$
|
157
|
|
$
|
547
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
$
|
1.11
|
|
$
|
2.48
|
|
$
|
1.22
|
|
$
|
2.55
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1.29
|
|
Income tax impact of items noted above
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.32)
|
|
Adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|
$
|
1.11
|
|
$
|
2.48
|
|
$
|
1.22
|
|
$
|
3.52
|
|
(1)
|
Amounts shown for the three and six months ended July 30, 2022 and the three months ended July 31, 2021 are GAAP as there are no adjustments to Non-GAAP. These amounts are shown for comparability purposes.
|
KOHL’S CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
July 30,
2022
|
July 31,
2021
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
222
|
|
$
|
2,569
|
|
Merchandise inventories
|
|
4,034
|
|
|
2,733
|
|
Other
|
|
374
|
|
|
356
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
4,630
|
|
|
5,658
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
8,228
|
|
|
7,107
|
|
Operating leases
|
|
2,296
|
|
|
2,301
|
|
Other assets
|
|
469
|
|
|
440
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
15,623
|
|
$
|
15,506
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
1,497
|
|
$
|
1,495
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
1,426
|
|
|
1,554
|
|
Borrowings under revolving credit facility
|
|
79
|
|
|
—
|
|
Current portion of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
164
|
|
|
—
|
|
Finance leases and financing obligations
|
|
96
|
|
|
117
|
|
Operating leases
|
|
108
|
|
|
143
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
3,370
|
|
|
3,309
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
1,747
|
|
|
1,909
|
|
Finance leases and financing obligations
|
|
2,830
|
|
|
1,906
|
|
Operating leases
|
|
2,568
|
|
|
2,532
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
194
|
|
|
245
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
370
|
|
|
386
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
4,544
|
|
|
5,219
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
15,623
|
|
$
|
15,506
|
|
KOHL’S CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
July 30,
2022
|
July 31,
2021
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
157
|
|
$
|
396
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(used in) provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
406
|
|
|
421
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
26
|
|
|
25
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
(57
|
)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
201
|
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
|
56
|
|
|
74
|
|
Other non-cash expenses
|
|
5
|
|
|
9
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchandise inventories
|
|
(964)
|
|
|
(138)
|
|
Other current and long-term assets
|
|
(29)
|
|
|
590
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(185)
|
|
|
19
|
|
Accrued and other long-term liabilities
|
|
51
|
|
|
228
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(57
|
)
|
|
(76
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
|
(546)
|
|
|
1,692
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of property and equipment
|
|
(548
|
)
|
|
(191
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of real estate
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(544
|
)
|
|
(187
|
)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
500
|
|
Net borrowings under revolving credit facility
|
|
79
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred financing costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
Treasury stock purchases
|
|
(158
|
)
|
|
(301
|
)
|
Shares withheld for taxes on vested restricted shares
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
(25
|
)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
(127
|
)
|
|
(77
|
)
|
Reduction of long-term borrowings
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,044
|
)
|
Premium paid on redemption of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
(192
|
)
|
Finance lease and financing obligation payments
|
|
(55
|
)
|
|
(65
|
)
|
Proceeds from financing obligations
|
|
5
|
|
|
4
|
|
Proceeds from stock option exercises
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
Other
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(275)
|
|
|
(1,207)
|
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(1,365)
|
|
|
298
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
1,587
|
|
|
2,271
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
222
|
|
$
|
2,569
|
