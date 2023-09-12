Kohl’s Reveals the Top 20 Toys of the 2023 Holiday Season

Today, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is kicking off the 2023 holiday season by revealing the top 20 toys on every kid’s wish list this year – all of which are available at select Kohl’s stores and on Kohls.com. From Magic Mixies, Squishmallows and Magic Whispers, to Barbie’s Dreamhouse, Hot Wheels Ferris Wheel and Pokemon Packs, this year’s top toys list is built to make shopping a breeze with the hottest gifts of the season for kids of all ages. Kohl’s is a go-to destination for holiday toys this season, with 25% of its assortment exclusive to Kohl’s, and great prices on hundreds of new and must-have products.

"As parents and loved ones start building their holiday lists, our top toys list is the perfect tool to make shopping easy and inspire confidence that they’re getting the most sought-after toys that every kid will be asking for this year,” said Nick Jones, Kohl’s chief merchandising and digital officer. "We also know how important value is to our customers, so our assortment is filled with toys to fit all ranges of budgets, and deals throughout the season will make Kohl’s the destination for gifting for the entire family.”

Introducing the Top 20 Holiday Toys of 2023:

Kohl’s is excited to share the top 20 toys available this season, eight of which customers will only find at Kohl’s. These toys, and more, are available now for those looking to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping. For more details about each toy, view our top toy list here:

Squishmallows

Magic Mixies Genie Lamp

Magic Whispers Lune and Skye

Little Live Pets My Puppy's Home

Disney Princess Royal Adventures Castle

LEGO® Ariel’s Treasure Chest*

Barbie Dreamhouse

28 inch Barbie Doll*

LEGO® Wildflower Bouquet

Just My Style All-In-One Jewelry Carry Case*

Bio Beast Lab

XShot Insanity Series Blaster*

Hot Wheels Ferris Wheel*

MEGA Bloks Pokemon Beginner Trainer Team Pack*

Melissa & Doug Stack, Sort, Pound Blocks

Play-Doh Ultimate Ice Cream Truck

Little People Super Market

E-I-Oh Mickey Mouse Plush*

Gabby’s Dollhouse Cruise Ship

Minnie Mouse Walk and Dance Unicorn Set*

*Kohl’s Exclusive

In addition to these top toys, Kohl’s will also have hundreds of other toys including holiday favorite categories such as arts & crafts, action toys & vehicles, outdoor toys, NERF, LEGOS® & building sets, and more available throughout the season. Plus, to help make shopping for toys as easy as possible, Kohls.com has all toys categorized, and highlighted by price, so customers can find the best toys to fit their budgets. Stay tuned for Kohl’s full holiday gift guide, which will feature dozens more toys the company will have available this season.

Kohl’s Brings Back Bricktober

Following last year’s inaugural Bricktober savings event, Kohl’s is bringing the LEGO® experience back, and better than ever. Throughout the month of October, customers will find new weekly deals on select LEGO® sets in stores and online, plus additional digital-only offers each week. The deals kickoff Oct. 1 through Oct. 8 with customers earning a free LEGO® gift if they spend $30 or more on LEGO® sets, in store only, while supplies last.

Kohl’s selection of LEGO® themes includes everything from Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Lightyear and Harry Potter, to Disney Princesses, Super Heroes, and other classics. It will also feature a Kohl’s exclusive LEGO® Star Wars Three Figure Co-Pack, and new this year, Kohl’s will have LEGO® storage containers to help parents keep all of their kids’ LEGO® pieces organized. More Bricktober details will be shared next month – stay tuned!

‘Tis the Season for Squishmallows

Squishmallows are one of the top gifts of the season for kids and teens, and new this year, Kohl’s is making sure customers can find all of the best Squishmallow gifts in its new and significantly expanded assortment of Squishmallow products. Beginning in October, Kohl’s stores will feature a dedicated Squishmallow area boasting a cross-category selection of products including plush, backpacks, bedding, throws, impulse toys, and more. The Squishmallow assortment will be featured in 1,100 stores, and online at Kohls.com.

Earn Early and Stretch Rewards Into the Holiday Season

Customers can unlock value early this holiday season when they earn Kohl’s Rewards and Kohl’s Cash coupons for their September and October holiday purchases, and redeem when purchasing future gifts later in the season. Check out Kohl’s unique ways to save this season:

Kohl’s Rewards: Customers who sign up for Kohl’s industry-leading, free rewards program will immediately begin earning 5% Kohl’s Rewards on every purchase at Kohl’s (excluding gift cards), and receive personalized deals and perks throughout the year. For even more value, Kohl’s Rewards members that pay with their Kohl’s Card earn an elevated rate of 7.5% Kohl’s Rewards at Kohl’s. For details, terms and to sign up, visit kohls.com/rewards.

Customers who sign up for Kohl’s industry-leading, free rewards program will immediately begin earning 5% Kohl’s Rewards on every purchase at Kohl’s (excluding gift cards), and receive personalized deals and perks throughout the year. For even more value, Kohl’s Rewards members that pay with their Kohl’s Card earn an elevated rate of 7.5% Kohl’s Rewards at Kohl’s. For details, terms and to sign up, visit kohls.com/rewards. Kohl’s Cash: Only at Kohl’s, customers shopping during a Kohl’s Cash earn period will receive $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on qualifying purchases on top of any additional Kohl’s Rewards they may be earning. Kohl’s Cash coupons can be used on qualifying purchases during redeem periods, making shopping at Kohl’s a great value for now, and later! Terms and exclusions apply. Not valid on Sephora at Kohl’s.

Only at Kohl’s, customers shopping during a Kohl’s Cash earn period will receive $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on qualifying purchases on top of any additional Kohl’s Rewards they may be earning. Kohl’s Cash coupons can be used on qualifying purchases during redeem periods, making shopping at Kohl’s a great value for now, and later! Terms and exclusions apply. Not valid on Sephora at Kohl’s. Kohl’s Card: Shoppers can also take advantage of the Kohl’s Card for additional savings throughout the year. Cardholders can save more with extra personalized offers, plus the elevated 7.5% Kohl’s Rewards earn rate on purchases at Kohl’s. In addition, new cardholders can take an extra 35% off their first Kohl’s purchase (Subject to credit approval. Terms and exclusions apply. For details, visit kohls.com/kohlscard)

