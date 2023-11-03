Kohl’s Season of Savings Continues with Black Friday Early Access Event and Unveiling of Black Friday Week Deals

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today the kick off to a November packed with its annual Black Friday Early Access event and the unveiling of the retailer’s plans for Black Friday Week – including the first look at its Black Friday ad. Kohl’s is delivering back-to-back savings opportunities on must-have gifts all month long and giving shoppers another reason to make Kohl’s their first stop on Black Friday with the return of the retailer’s YAY for Black Friday! Sweepstakes and the opportunity to win one of more than 200,000 prizes valued at over $1 million. New this year, customers who receive game pieces revealing $5-$50 in Kohl’s Cash via the Sweepstakes can redeem their winning Kohl’s Cash immediately - making shopping at Kohl’s this Black Friday even more rewarding.

Black Friday Early Access Event - Nov. 3 - Nov. 9

Beginning today, Friday, Nov. 3, through Thursday, Nov. 9, Kohl’s is giving customers plenty of ways to save on key gifts during its Black Friday Early Access event. Some of the top deals include:

50% off select toys

50% off St. Nicholas Square holiday decor

30% off LEGO building sets, select styles, Nov. 3-5 only

$54.99 Amazon Fire 7 Kids edition 16GB tablet, Nov. 3-5 only

$29.99 boots for the family, select styles

$14.99 sweaters for women, select styles

$5 Sephora Collection eyeshadow singles and lipstories lipstick

Plus, Kohl’s is giving shoppers more ways to save during its Black Friday Early Access event with:

Customers can also take an additional 15% off their qualifying purchase *** from Nov. 3 - Nov. 9

*** from Nov. 3 - Nov. 9 Earn $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on Nov. 3, followed by $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent through Nov. 9

on Nov. 3, followed by $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent through Nov. 9 Free shipping on online purchases over $25 from Nov. 3 - Nov. 9

Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event is available to all Sephora at Kohl’s shoppers through Nov. 6. Beauty Insiders receive 10-20% off their purchases at checkout, or using code TIMETOSAVE online, and can also take 30% off Sephora Collection purchases with coupon, or using code SCSAVE. (Offer discounts and dates vary by membership tier, some exclusions apply; Discounts not combinable).

Super Saturdays - Nov. 11 and Nov. 18

Customers have even more ways to celebrate and save throughout the month, including two Super Saturday events on Nov. 11 and Nov. 18 with great prices, including on select seasonal apparel and home products. Additional savings opportunities include:

Customers can also take an additional 20% off their qualifying purchase *** from Nov. 10 - Nov. 18

*** from Nov. 10 - Nov. 18 Receive $10 off a $25 purchase *** from Nov. 10 - 11

*** from Nov. 10 - 11 Earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent from Nov. 10 - Nov. 16

from Nov. 10 - Nov. 16 Kohl’s Rewards members get more savings with $10 off a $50 home purchase from Nov. 10 - Nov. 18

from Nov. 10 - Nov. 18 Veterans Day Savings: Active and former military personnel, veterans, and their families will receive 30% off qualifying in-store purchases*** from Friday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 12 (valid military ID is required)

Black Friday Week Begins Sunday, Nov. 19

It’s a week of Black Friday deals on hundreds of must-have holiday gifts at Kohl’s beginning Sunday, Nov. 19 at 12:01 a.m. CT online and 8 a.m. local time** in store through Friday, Nov. 24. Black Friday Week deals include:

70% off fine and silver jewelry

50% off select toys

50% off Amazon Smart Home

50% off sleepwear for the family

40% off Levi’s for the family

25% off Nike, adidas and Under Armour for the family, select styles

$24.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

$12.99 Tek Gear Fleece for the family, select styles

$6 eye palettes from Sephora Collection

Plus, customers will get an additional 15% off qualifying purchases***, and everyone will earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent from Sunday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 22. Kohls.com shoppers can also get free shipping on orders over $25 through Monday, Nov. 27.

Limited-Time Black Friday Super Deals: Thursday, Nov. 23 (online) - Friday, Nov. 24 (in store & online)

Kohl’s will offer limited-time Black Friday Super Deals online on Nov. 23, and in store and online on Nov. 24 including:

60% off Christmas trees and inflatables

30% off daily Sephora deals on select brands including Fenty makeup, Calvin Klein fragrance and more

$89.99 Beats Studio buds

$69.99 Amazon Kindle

$59.99 Sky Rider GPS Drone

$19.99 The Voice Champ Deluxe Karaoke Microphone Speaker

$9.99 SO & Sonoma Goods for Life 2-piece sleep sets for kids, select styles

$4.99 Barbie, Hot Wheels, Mini Brands, select styles

$15 for $50 Kohl’s Cash is Back - Customers can also earn even more in Kohl’s Cash coupons on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, with $15 Kohl’s Cash earned for every $50 spent.

Kohl’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will reopen for Black Friday shopping on Friday, Nov. 24, at 5 a.m. local time**.

Win Big on Black Friday at Kohl’s - Over $1 Million in Prizes at Stores Nationwide

Shopping in stores on Black Friday is even more fun with the return of the YAY for Black Friday! Sweepstakes. The first 200 customers at each of our more than 1,100 Kohl’s stores nationwide on Black Friday will receive a peel-to-reveal game piece – and every piece is a winner. Customers will have a chance to win one of 200,000+ prizes valued at over $1 million, including 20 grand prize LEGO packages each worth $5,000. New this year, customers who win Kohl’s Cash coupons ranging from $5-$50 can instantly redeem it. Additional prizes include GoTrax e-bikes, Shark vacuums, Ninja kitchen appliances, Sephora at Kohl's gift cards, and more. No purchase is necessary.

Make the Holidays More Rewarding and Convenient

On top of amazing deals, Kohl’s Rewards members can earn 5% Kohl’s Rewards on every purchase at Kohl’s (excluding gift cards), and receive personalized deals and perks throughout the year. Kohl's Card shoppers enrolled in Kohl's Rewards earn an elevated 7.5% rewards earn rate on purchases at Kohl's when they use their Kohl’s Card (excluding gift cards), terms and exclusions apply. Kohl’s is also making in-store holiday shopping more convenient with services such as self-pickup at all of Kohl’s more than 1,100 stores, as well as self-checkout at select locations.

?Kohl's Cash® terms and exclusions apply. Earn amount of Kohl's Cash® is approximate and may vary if additional coupons are applied to the purchase transaction. See coupon or ask an associate for details. Kohl’s Cash® not valid on Sephora.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Game pieces available to first 200 eligible visitors to each Kohl’s store location on 11/24/23 (beginning at 5:00 a.m. and ending at approximately 8:00 a.m. local time). A PURCHASE AT KOHL’S IS NOT REQUIRED NOR WILL DOING SO INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 years of age or older. Limit one (1) game piece per person. Most will win $5 Kohl's Cash®. Visit www.KohlsBlackFridaySweeps.com for full Official Rules including eligibility restrictions, how to enter, odds, prize descriptions and limitations. Void where prohibited by law.

**Store hours may vary by location. See Kohls.com for details.

***Present coupon in-store or enter code on Kohls.com to achieve noted item price. Offer terms apply. See coupon or ask an associate for details.

