Kohl's Sees FY22 Adj. EPS Well Above Estimates; Doubles Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, department store chain Kohl's Corp. (KSS) initiated its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.00 to $7.50 per share on net sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.54 per share on revenue growth of 2.2 percent to $19.20 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We remain extremely confident in the future growth and cash flow generation of our business, and in 2022 will build on our momentum as we further scale key initiatives such as Sephora," said Michelle Gass, Kohl's CEO.

On Monday, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a 100 percent higher quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.50 per share, payable March 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2022.

Kohl's Board of Directors also approved a $3.0 billion share repurchase authorization and the Company plans to repurchase at least $1.0 billion in shares in 2022, of which $500 million is expected to be repurchased through open market transactions or an ASR program executed in second quarter of fiscal 2022.